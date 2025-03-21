Signature Global acquires over 8 acres of land in Gurugram for 282 crore

Delhi-NCR real estate developer Signature Global has acquired 8.39 acres of land in Gurugram for ₹282.4 crore with a development potential of 2 million sq ft, the company said on March 21. Delhi-NCR real estate developer Signature Global has acquired 8.39 acres of land in Gurugram for ₹ 282.4 crore with a development potential of 2 million sq ft, the company said. (Representational Photo)(File Photo )

The company executed the sale deed on March 20 and the land parcel is located at Sector 37D, near Dwarka Expressway.

Signature Global intends to launch a new residential project on the acquired land by the end of the next financial year (2025-26) with an estimated total revenue potential of around ₹3,200 crore, the company said.

"The Dwarka Expressway corridor, strategically positioned between Delhi and Gurugram, offers seamless access to key business hubs, the airport, and an expanding metro network. Sector 37D, in particular, has emerged as a leading investment destination," Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global said.

Also Read: Signature Global to invest ₹4,000 crore on two new projects in Gurugram

Expanding presence in Sector 37D

Signature Global already holds a significant 45.1-acre land bank in Gurugram's Sector 37D, known as DXP Estate. This area is currently witnessing extensive residential development, including both multi-story and low-rise housing projects, the company said.

Over the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company added approximately 2.9 million sq ft of saleable area. "Construction is rapidly advancing on their flagship residential project, De-luxe DXP, located along the Dwarka Expressway, following the ₹1,144 crore construction contract to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd. in September 2024," the company added.

Signature Global has successfully delivered 13.5 million square feet of housing space. The company currently has an extensive pipeline of approximately 46 million square feet in upcoming and ongoing projects, slated for execution over the next two to three years.