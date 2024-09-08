Signature Global awards 1,144 cr construction order to Ahluwalia Contracts for housing project in Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram-based real estate developer, Signature Global, has awarded a ₹11440 crore construction order to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, a construction, infrastructure, and engineering company. Gurugram-based real estate developer, Signature Global, has awarded a ₹ 11440 crore construction contract to Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, a construction, infrastructure, and engineering company.

The premium residential project, De-luxe DXP, is located in Sector 37D, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

Ahluwalia Contracts aims to complete the De-luxe DXP project within the stipulated regulatory timeframe which is five years, the company said in a statement.

About the project

Spread over 16.65 acres, the project will offer 1008 units across eight towers, featuring 3BHK, 3.5BHK, 4.5BHK apartments, and penthouses. Its sales potential is around 28.12 lakh sq ft, the company said.

It is designed by renowned international architects AEDAS, with landscape design by Sanju Bose and Executive Architects is DFI, Structure consultant by Mahimtura, MEP consultant is Sanelac.

The project is IGBC Gold-rated and includes two clubhouses spanning 80,000 sq. ft, seven swimming pools, podium parking, VRV air conditioning, and four apartments per core, the company said.

“We are elated to embark on the construction of our first premium project, De-luxe DXP, which reflects our vision of creating iconic residential spaces that seamlessly blend luxury and sustainability. Our collaboration with Ahluwalia Contracts guarantees a project that sets new benchmarks in design, amenities, and quality, offering a truly distinctive living experience for our customers,” said Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Signature Global (India) Ltd.

“We are honored to be chosen by Signature Global for this prestigious project. Our commitment to excellence aligns with their vision of delivering high-end residential spaces. We look forward to creating a landmark that stands as a testament to the best in construction and design,” said Shobhit Uppal, Deputy Managing Director, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.

Signature Global has so far delivered 11 million square feet of area across various projects. It has a pipeline of 32.2 million square feet of saleable area in its forthcoming projects along with 16.4 million square feet of ongoing projects.

In 2023-24, Signature Global achieved sales booking of ₹7,270 crore and has set a target of ₹10,000 crore worth sales in the current fiscal.