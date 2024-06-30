Delhi-NCR news: Signature Global sells premium flats worth over 2,700 crore in a new project in Gurugram

Signature Global said on June 30 that it has sold premium flats worth more than ₹2700 crore in its new project in Gurugram on the back of strong housing demand. Signature Global said on June 30 that it has sold premium flats worth more than ₹ 2700 crore in its new project in Gurugram on the back of strong housing demand

The company has launched a premium residential project Titanium SPR in Sector 71, Gurugram, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The project has achieved an overwhelming response with expressions of interest of more than twice the number of apartments to be sold, the company said.

“From the expression of interest, the ongoing allotment process has achieved remarkable sales of over ₹2700 crores till now. The total sales figure is expected to increase significantly after the finalization of the allotment, setting a new benchmark in the region's premium housing segment,” the company said.

With an overwhelming response, the sales process from expression of interest (EOI) to allotment was digitally facilitated by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), it said.

Signature Global holds prime land parcels with a 17 million sq. ft. sales potential in Sector 71, Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram. In the first phase, the company has launched 2.1 million sq. ft. out of a total sales potential of 3.7 million sq. ft., spanning across 14.382 acres of project area, it said in a regulatory filing.

Located in Sector 71 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) Gurugram, Titanium SPR offers a total of 608 units comprising 3.5 BHK and 4.5 BHK premium condominiums, it said.

About the new Gurugram project



Titanium SPR Sector 71, Gurugram is a two-phase project with a total sales potential area of 3.7 million sq. ft. The first phase comprises 2.1 million sq. ft, and the remaining 1.5 million sq. ft. The second phase will be launched soon. This project launch is part of land parcels with a sales potential of 17 million sq. ft. in Sector 71, Gurugram, the company said.

“We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response received for Titanium SPR. The expectations of modern buyers are constantly evolving, and they are increasingly aspiring for the highest quality of lifestyle. The sales figures are an example to our understanding of discerning homebuyers' aspirations and our ability to craft exceptional living experiences," said Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Signature Global.

Signature Group was listed on stock exchanges last year and has so far delivered housing projects spanning 10.4 m sq ft.