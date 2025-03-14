Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Signature Global to invest 4,000 crore on two new projects in Gurugram

PTI |
Mar 14, 2025 10:01 PM IST

Signature Global plans to launch more than 40 lakh sq ft of area in two premium housing projects in Gurugram. It will be focusing on the ₹2-5 cr price range

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global is planning to invest around 4,000 crore to develop two new housing projects in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan, its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said.

Realty firm Signature Global is planning to invest around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore to develop two new housing projects in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan, its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said.
Realty firm Signature Global is planning to invest around 4,000 crore to develop two new housing projects in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan, its Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal said.

In an interview with PTI, he said, in the next quarter, the company plans to launch more than 40 lakh square feet of area in two premium housing projects in Gurugram.

"We will be focusing on the 2-5 crore price bracket, where we are seeing huge demand but limited supply," Aggarwal said.

He noted that the demand for residential properties, especially for big reputed players, remains strong, although he acknowledged that the frenzy seen in the last few years have subsided to some extent.

Asked about the total project cost to develop the two new housing projects, he said it will be around 4,000 crore, including land, construction and other costs.

On the operational front, Signature Global sold properties worth 8,670 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal year, a sharp rise from 3,120 crore in the year-ago period.

Average pre-sales realisation for April-December period of 2024-25 increased to 12,565 per square feet, compared to 11,762 per square feet in the entire 2023-24.

Signature Global has set a target of achieving sales bookings of 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year, as against 7,270 crore in the preceding year.

Aggarwal expressed confidence in surpassing the sales bookings target for the current fiscal.

He also shared that the company is targeting to achieve zero net debt during the next fiscal on healthy internal cash flow.

The company has reduced its net debt in the October-December quarter to 740 crore, from 1,020 crore at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal year.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, the company has delivered 24.2 lakh square feet area, up from 20 lakh square feet in the year-ago period.

Since inception, Signature Global has so far delivered 120 lakh sq ft of housing area.

The company has a robust pipeline of 350 lakh sq ft of saleable area in its forthcoming projects, along with 158 lakh sq ft of ongoing projects.

The company has been buying land to expand its business.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On