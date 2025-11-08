DLF’s The Camellias records registration of four luxury apartments, including two penthouses, worth ₹270 crore

DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project, The Camellias in Gurugram, has seen two earlier primary penthouse transactions and two new secondary deals, collectively worth over ₹270 crore, get registered in September 2025, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. DLF’s ultra-luxury project The Camellias in Gurugram saw four recent transactions worth over ₹270 crore registered in September, documents from CRE Matrix show. (Representational Image) (File Photo )

A 14,830 sq ft penthouse in DLF’s The Camellias, originally sold to Rahul Talwar and Ashna Vijay Chopra in 2015 for ₹59.64 crore, has now been registered, attracting a stamp duty of ₹3.57 crore. The apartment includes five parking spaces, according to CRE Matrix records dated September 15, 2025.

Sources confirmed this is a primary transaction, as the penthouse was purchased directly from the developer in August 2015. The buyers could not be reached for comment.

Another penthouse, measuring 13,035 sq ft, sold by DLF in 2021 to Chandrika Thatai for ₹51.17 crore, was also recently registered on September 26, 2025, with a stamp duty of ₹2.55 crore. It comes with five parking spaces. Thatai is a co-founder of a fashion accessories brand and a manufacturer and exporter of home textiles, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She could not be reached for a comment.

The current market value of these penthouses ranges between ₹150 and ₹200 crore, brokers said.



Also Read: Gurugram luxury apartment in DLF's Camellias sells for ₹1.8 lakh per sq ft

Two apartments in DLF Camellias sold in the secondary market In the first transaction, Rachna Sawhney sold a 7,361 sq ft apartment to Parmeet Singh Chadha and Gurminder Kaur Chadha for ₹65 crore. The deal, registered on September 24, 2025, included a stamp duty of ₹3.90 crore and comes with four designated parking spaces, according to CRE Matrix records. Sources said the unit is on a higher floor, with a comparable price on the top floors estimated at ₹85–90 crore. The seller and buyers could not be reached for comment.

In another recent primary transaction, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Limited purchased a 9,419 sq ft apartment in DLF Camellias from Anuradha Duggal for ₹95 crore. The deal, registered on September 29, 2025, attracted a stamp duty of ₹6.65 crore and includes five car parking spaces, according to the document shared by CRE Matrix. An email has been sent to Pioneer Urban. The story will be updated if a comment is received.

DLF did not comment on the transactions.



Also Read: 10 reasons why DLF’s Camellias is a coveted address in Gurugram

What makes DLF Camellias one of the most sought-after addresses? Spread across 17.5 acres, The Camellias has evolved into one of India’s most exclusive residential enclaves, offering a lifestyle comparable to living in a seven-star hotel every day of the year. Home to industrialists, CXOs, startup founders, and members of Delhi’s old-money circles, it has drawn many away from sprawling bungalows into ultra-large apartments measuring close to 10,000 sq ft, set in the privacy of Gurugram’s luxury corridor.

The project offers sweeping views of a golf course and landscaped greens stretching across nearly a thousand acres, a visual expanse that real estate experts say is unmatched even in global luxury districts. This ‘billion-dollar Golf view’ recreates, in Gurugram, the sense of prestige once associated with Delhi’s Golf Links, making location and sightlines central to its desirability.

The development also benefits from a tightly curated community of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Residents here belong to the same social and business circles, which makes the address itself a network. The proximity to like-minded neighbours means socialising often happens within the campus, friends live a short walk away, and parties take place without ever needing to drive across the city. This sense of a private, self-contained ‘club’ is one of the most powerful intangibles driving demand.

Previous transactions in DLF Camellias In 2025 British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia bought an 11,416 sq. ft. apartment in The Camellias for ₹100 crore. This marks the third such high-value transaction at the exclusive complex and highlights the growing demand for luxury housing in India’s premium real estate market.

In August, British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia purchased an 11,416 sq ft apartment in The Camellias for ₹100 crore, sources said. They said the unit is a bare-shell, first-floor corner simplex apartment, and this is significant because, despite being on a lower floor, it has fetched ₹100 crore, a price usually reserved for higher-floor units, according to sources.

Documents accessed by Zapkey showed that Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal registered an ultra-luxury apartment in DLF’s The Camellias, Gurugram, in March this year. He purchased the apartment three years ago for ₹52.3 crore.

In December 2024, The Camellias set a new NCR benchmark when a 16,290 sq. ft. penthouse sold for ₹190 crore, making it the costliest apartment transaction in the region. Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd bought the penthouse through director Rishi Parti, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

In February 2024, a Singapore-based NRI sold a 10,000 sq ft apartment at The Camellias to Smiti Agarwal, wife of Hemant Agarwal, CMD at V Bazaar Retail Pvt Ltd, for a whopping ₹95 crore.