Indian couple unable to find jobs in UK, weighs return to India after year-long struggle: ‘We have ₹20 lakh loan’

An Indian couple’s struggle to find work in the UK after completing their MSc degrees has sparked a difficult choice between stability and long-term ambition. Nearly a year into their job search, the couple has not secured a full-time role. (Pexels)

Sharing their situation on Reddit, the couple said they moved to the UK for higher studies, hoping to build a career abroad.

However, nearly a year into their job search, they have not secured a full-time role. Despite having around six years of experience in mobile app development, the husband has been unable to land a suitable position.

“Are we making a mistake staying in the UK?” the caption of the post reads.

Indian job offer vs UK dream: According to the post, a new job offer in India has further complicated their decision. The husband has received an offer in Pune with a salary package of ₹21 lakh per annum, providing a clear and stable option back home.

At the same time, their current situation in the UK remains uncertain. They still have about 1.5 years left on their visa and are considering whether to continue searching for opportunities.

For now, both are managing with part-time jobs, which are not enough to support their financial commitments.

Financial concerns Finances have become a major concern. The couple has an education loan of around ₹20 lakh, which they are unable to repay through their current earnings in the UK. EMIs are being covered using savings in India, adding to the pressure.

“We have an education loan of around 20 lakhs, which we are currently unable to repay from UK earnings (we’re doing part-time jobs),” the post adds.

Caught between a stable job offer in India and uncertain prospects in the UK, the couple wrote that they feel “stuck”.

They added that staying back could still lead to better long-term growth if they secure the right opportunity, but returning to India would provide immediate financial stability and a chance to start repaying their loan.

“We’re feeling stuck between taking a stable opportunity in India vs. continuing the struggle in the UK,” the couple wrote.

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