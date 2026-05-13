Indian woman quits after boss shouts at her publicly: ‘Good luck finding my replacement’

An Indian employee is earning praise on social media for setting boundaries and refusing to accept disrespectful behaviour in the workplace. Dhrupadi, a 26-year-old living in Mumbai, shared an Instagram video where she revealed that she quit her job after her boss shouted at her in public — all because she requested compensation for working overtime. Dhrupadi, 26, resigned from her job after facing a public rebuke. (Instagram/@vyla.world)

She said that she was willing to accept low pay, but disrespect is where she drew the line.

Dhrupadi told HT.com that she was working as a vocal coach with a Mumbai-based music ed-tech company. “I was teaching students from beginner to advanced levels, and I’m genuinely grateful for the experience I gained while mentoring so many learners during that time,” she said.

Resigning after public rebuke In her Instagram post, Dhrupadi explained that her resignation stemmed from being denied overtime pay. She told HT.com that she was working with “a leading music ed-tech company based in Mumbai, with branches in Bangalore and Chennai.”

“After working for 2 years and 7 months in a company and maintaining a strong reputation in my role, I asked for compensation for extra hours being put into work beyond my official schedule,” the 26-year-old said in her Instagram post.

“The response I received was being shouted at publicly in front of hundreds of people.”