‘India wins on comfort, Sweden on work-life balance’: Chennai woman compares cost of living for family of 3

A Chennai woman living in Sweden has sparked a discussion online after comparing the cost of living in India and Sweden for a family of three. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Shobs, shared a video in which she broke down how far a ₹40 lakh per annum salary in India goes when compared with 55,000 Swedish Krona per month in Sweden. A Chennai woman broke down India vs Sweden expenses and said India offered comfort while Sweden offered balance. (Instagram/shobs_in_sweden)

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The text overlaid on the clip read, “40 LPA in India versus 55 thousand SEK per month in Sweden for a family of three.”

In the caption, she wrote, “India, 40 LPA, family of 3. In-hand per month: approximately ₹2,28,000 to ₹2,35,000. Rent (2BHK): ₹15,000 to ₹35,000 in metro cities. Groceries: ₹8,000 to ₹12,000. Transport: ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 (public) or ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 (own vehicle). Utilities plus internet: ₹3,500 to ₹5,000. Eating out (4 to 6 times a month): ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. Insurance (health plus life): ₹3,500 to ₹6,000. Childcare or school: ₹15,000 to ₹35,000.”

India versus Sweden She then shared a similar breakdown for Sweden, writing, “Sweden, 55,000 SEK per month, family of 3. In-hand per month: approximately SEK 35,000 to 36,500 plus SEK 1,250 child allowance (auto-paid). Rent (2BHK): SEK 10,000 to 14,000 in a mid-size city or SEK 14,000 to 19,000 in Stockholm. Groceries: SEK 5,000 to 6,500 (shop at Lidl to save). Transport: SEK 1,090 to 1,900 (public, kids under 7 travel free). Utilities plus internet: SEK 1,500 to 2,400 (heating spikes October to March). Eating out (4 to 6 times a month): SEK 2,000 to 4,000. Insurance: SEK 0 to 500 (healthcare almost fully covered by the state). Childcare or school: SEK 1,382 (government-capped), and school from age 6 is free.”

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She added, “Note: All the above estimations are approximately calculated and not exact amounts. Who wins? If you want comfort (maid) and a good social life, India wins. If you want work life balance and an abroad lifestyle, Sweden wins.”

Watch the clip here: