Deepika Padukone in custom Louis Vuitton gown walks Cannes 2022 red carpet on Day 6, fan goes 'this is so hot': All pics

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet on Day 6 of the Festival de Cannes and once again brought pure glamour to the French Riviera with her jaw-dropping look. The actor, who is a part of this year's prestigious film festival jury, made her third appearance on the red carpet. Paparazzi clicked Deepika arriving at the premiere of the film Decision To Leave at the 75th international film festival in Cannes. The star chose a custom black Louis Vuitton creation by Nicolas Ghesquiere and teamed it with bold makeup choices.

On May 23, Deepika attended the premiere of Decision To Leave at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. The star's stylist Shaleena Nathani and makeup artist Sandhya Shekhar posted several pictures of Deepika dressed in a black Louis Vuitton gown on her Instagram page. Paparazzi pictures of the star walking the red carpet also went viral on social media. Scroll ahead to see Deepika's snippets. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops new pics of Cannes Day 3 look in Louis Vuitton gown, shows how to slay 'red' on the red carpet)

Coming to Deepika's custom look for Festival de Cannes, the Gehraiyaan actor chose a sleeveless and embellished gown. Her metallic black getup comes with strapped sleeves, a plunging V neckline and bare back, shimmering feather-like tassels decorated all over the dress, black sequin adornments, a figure-accentuating silhouette hugging her frame, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and cinched bodice.

Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. (Instagram)

Deepika styled her Cannes red carpet look with bold makeup matching the black theme of her gown. She opted for exaggerated and winged black smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the eyelashes, glossy nude lip shade, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Jury member Deepika Padukone poses for photographers at the premiere of the film Decision To Leave.(AP)

In the end, Deepika chose a sleek-on-the-front and messy-on-the-back updo to style her hair with a few loose strands sculpting her face. A pair of statement diamond rings and diamond earrings from Cartier and matching black strappy stilettos rounded off the accessories.

Deepika Padukone arrives during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Deepika's pictures on Shaleena Nathani's Instagram page garnered several likes and comments. One user wrote, "This is so hot." A few others wrote, "This look [fire emoticon]." Many users also dropped fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be signed on as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. She has also donned several Louis Vuitton ensembles during her stay in the Cannes, and her last red carpet look in the red gown was also by the brand.