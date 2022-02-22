Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Isha Ambani is elegance personified in hand-painted floral anarkali worth 26k: All pics inside
  • Isha Ambani's photos in a white silk anarkali suit adorned with hand-painted floral patterns will make your heart skip a beat. The 30-year-old daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani is elegance personified in the ensemble worth 26k.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 12:34 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is channelling spring season vibes in a latest dreamy photoshoot, and the pictures will serve you major traditional wardrobe goals. The 30-year-old entrepreneur recently did a photoshoot for which she slipped into a white silk suit set decked with floral patterns. It is a perfect look for the modern Indian woman, and you should also take notes from Isha.

The clothing label Picchika by Urvashi Sethi, who dressed Isha in the floral printed anarkali suit set, shared pictures of the 30-year-old on their Instagram page. The post that garnered several likes and comments also revealed that celebrity stylist Ami Patel conceptualised Isha's look for the shoot. Scroll ahead to see Isha's photos.

Coming to the design details, Isha's suit set features a flowy silk sleeveless anarkali kurta adorned with a copper gota. It came with a fitted bodice, a flowy skirt adorned in pleats, hand-painted Bougainvillea in multiple shades on a pearl white background and a U neckline.

Isha Ambani in a floral anarkali.&nbsp;(Instagram/@picchika)
Isha Ambani in a floral anarkali. (Instagram/@picchika)

Isha teamed the anarkali kurta with a pair of white pants and a matching organza dupatta enhanced with hand-painted floral patterns in multi-colours and hand-embroidered gold gota. She kept the styling minimal with the pristine look by opting for golden hoop earrings and embellished cream juttis.

Isha keeps the styling minimal with the ensemble.(Instagram/@picchika)
Isha keeps the styling minimal with the ensemble.(Instagram/@picchika)

If you loved Isha's anarkali suit and want to include it in your summer wardrobe, we found out the details just for you. The ensemble is called Spice colour Bougainville Suit and will cost you 26,500.

The Spice colour Bougainville Suit.(picchika.in)
The Spice colour Bougainville Suit.(picchika.in)

In the end, side-parted and perfectly blow-dried open tresses, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, blush tinted cheeks, subtle eye make-up, on-fleek brows and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off Isha's glam picks.

What do you think of Isha's anarkali look?

Meanwhile, Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai. Many big names attended the wedding ceremony.

