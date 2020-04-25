e-paper
Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani: Top 7 muses to designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and an ode to monumental dressing

Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been a muse to the designer duo Abu Sandeep. Read on.

Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the masters of couture and one of the significant Indian design houses have played an important role in highlighting the glory of Indian embroidery art and techniques on a global scale. Their architectural monumental silhouettes backed with modern influences is an ode to design and the craft of fashion. In their illustrious three-decades in the fashion industry, the designer duo has been on the top when it comes to dressing up iconic Bollywood beauties who have not only charmed us with their onscreen personas but have paved the way for styles offscreen as well.

 

 

Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Isha Ambani, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Malaika Arora, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others have been a muse to the designers and we have seen some of the most opulent ensembles that represent the magnificence of fashion and tradition.

 

 

 

The design label has reinvented techniques and crafts like chikankari, zardozi, glasswork and over the years have brought back the timeless classic elegance in the contemporary space. Bridal wear has represented the idea of Indian fashion to the West for a long time and Jani and Khosla have a huge part to play in showcasing the richness of textile as well as time-honoured craft traditions over the years across generations.

 

 

As the idea of celebrity styling reached its peak in the last couple of years due to the demanded representation on social media, we have witnessed some of the most regal and traditional garments courtesy the talented designer duo.

