Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif: Throwback to the best looks created by Sabyasachi

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 13:48 IST

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s brand is one of the leading names when it comes to the Indian bridal market and he is also begun to create magic globally when it comes to wedding wear that represents tradition, beauty, craft and elegance. The Kolkata-based designer has dressed some of the most gorgeous actors and eminent personalities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Natasha Poonavala among others.

From classic printed sarees to richly embroidered lehengas, from elegant ethnic suits to co-ords, the designer’s design narrative is an ode to nostalgia, heritage and classic art traditions.

Sabyasachi has played an eminent role in creating a style signature for many of these known faces. Actors Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kalki Koechlin and Anushka Sharma chose to wear their bridal outfits made by him design house and they looked absolutely breathtaking in each of his creations.

What really stands out is how Mukherjee weaves the personal narrative into each of his creations that represent the art, craft and times across ages. His recently launched jewellery line is also on similar lines bringing out the many lesser-known jewel traditions to the contemporary market.

Apart from bridal wear, Mukherjee has also created a range of ready-to-wear silhouettes for the modern Indian woman who dons many hats.

Classic meets contemporary remains one of the style signatures of the iconic design house.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY: SabyasachiOfficial/Instagram

