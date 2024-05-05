Met Gala 2024: When Natasha Poonawalla brought desi glamour to the Met Gala in a Sabyasachi X Schiaparelli look

Met Gala 2024: The first Monday of May is one of the most anticipated days of the year as the Met Gala arrives in New York with celebrities ascending the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in their best looks! Met Gala is fashion's biggest night, and rightly so, as stars leave no stone unturned to serve a custom look to be remembered as iconic for years to come. While only a few manage to leave that mark, Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla achieved the same when she walked the Met Gala red carpet in 2022 and perfectly captured the theme 'Gilded Glamour' with her Sabyasachi X Schiaparelli look. With the Met Gala around the corner, look back at one of the most stunning fashion moments served by a desi celebrity. Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla attended the Met Gala in 2022 dressed in a Sabyasachi X Schiaparelli look. (Instagram)

When Natasha Poonawalla wore a Sabyasachi X Schiaparelli look to the Met Gala

This year, the Met Gala falls on May 6. The theme is The Garden of Time, and the exhibition theme is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The year Natasha Poonawalla attended the gala, it was Gilded Glamour. Natasha brought Indian representation to the Met Gala red carpet by choosing ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee to create her ensemble. The socialite added modern glamour and art to her look with Schiaparelli accessories. She wore a golden saree custom-designed by Sabyasachi and a bustier from the house of Schiaparelli. The infusion of Indian culture with the iconic Italian design house and the American-inspired theme made Natasha one of the best-dressed celebrities.

Natasha's custom gold handcrafted printed tulle Sabyasachi saree is a masterpiece, featuring silk floss thread embroidery, bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals and sequins embellishments, and appliqued print on the velvet. She teamed the six yards with a matching strapless blouse. Meanwhile, the hand-forged Schiaparelli metal bustier features bent wires covering her head, a silhouette sculpting her body, and fastening on the side to bring the look together.

Natasha wore custom jewellery from Sabyasachi, including earrings, jewelled sunglasses, statement rings, bangles, embellished nail stick-on, and a headdress with the custom saree and bustier look. The pieces were a part of Sabyasachi Fine Jewellery and limited edition collectables from Sabyasachi's Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project. Christian Louboutin heels, a sleek pulled-back hairdo with wavy loose locks, muted pink lip shade, jewel-adorned nails, metallic gold eye shadow, smudged winged eyeliner, feathered brows, bronzer highlighter, and rouge on the cheekbones rounded off the glam picks.