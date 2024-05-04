 Met Gala 2024: 5 most unique looks of all time at fashion's biggest night; details inside | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Met Gala 2024: 5 most unique looks of all time at fashion's biggest night; details inside

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
May 04, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Met Gala 2024: From Kim Kardashian in 2021 to Katy Perry in 2018, here is a list of the most unique looks at the Met gala red carpet.

Met Gala 2024: The fund-raising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is fondly referred to as fashion's biggest night. Known as one of the largest fashion events, the Met Gala is organised on the first Monday of the month of May every year. This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. The theme for this year's Met Gala is - Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Met Gala, every year, welcomes stars, celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and industry paragons from across the world. This is an invitation-only event. Last year, the Met Gala honoured German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme - Karl Lagerfeld:A Line of Beauty.

This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. (Getty Images)
This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. (Getty Images)

As we gear up to witness fashion's biggest night for this year, here is a lookback at the most unique looks presented by stars and celebrities over the years on the Met Gala red carpet.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, a look back at all the Indians who attended the fashion's biggest night

Most unique looks over the years

Madonna: In 2009, Madonna graced the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton midnight blue mini dress with ruched patterns, thigh-high black leather boots, sleek diamond necklace and a matching blue hair scarf.

Madonna(Getty Images)
Madonna(Getty Images)

Rihanna: Rihanna always knows how to turn heads with her sartorial sense of fashion, and for the 2015 Met Gala red carpet, it was no different. She walked the carpet in a yellow embroidered fur-trimmed cape with a golden tiara.

Rihanna(Getty Images)
Rihanna(Getty Images)

Lady Gaga: The American singer-songwriter and actress turned heads at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet as she walked in a metallic sleek bikini with a leotard jacket, fishnet stocking and leather platform boots.

Lady Gaga(Getty Images)
Lady Gaga(Getty Images)

Katy Perry: Met Gala 2018 had the theme of – Heavenly Bodies. Katy Perry represented the theme in the best way possible. She walked the red carpet in a Versace golden short dress, matching thigh-high boots and massive feathered angel wings.

Katy Perry(Getty Images)
Katy Perry(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian: For the 2021 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian chose to go avant garde in an all-black ensemble with her face covered and a long black train.

Kim Kardashian(Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian(Getty Images)

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Met Gala 2024: 5 most unique looks of all time at fashion's biggest night; details inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On