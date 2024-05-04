Met Gala 2024: 5 most unique looks of all time at fashion's biggest night; details inside

Met Gala 2024: The fund-raising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is fondly referred to as fashion's biggest night. Known as one of the largest fashion events, the Met Gala is organised on the first Monday of the month of May every year. This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. The theme for this year's Met Gala is - Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Met Gala, every year, welcomes stars, celebrities, fashion enthusiasts and industry paragons from across the world. This is an invitation-only event. Last year, the Met Gala honoured German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme - Karl Lagerfeld:A Line of Beauty. This year, the Met Gala will take place on May 6. (Getty Images)

As we gear up to witness fashion's biggest night for this year, here is a lookback at the most unique looks presented by stars and celebrities over the years on the Met Gala red carpet.

Most unique looks over the years

Madonna: In 2009, Madonna graced the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton midnight blue mini dress with ruched patterns, thigh-high black leather boots, sleek diamond necklace and a matching blue hair scarf.

Madonna(Getty Images)

Rihanna: Rihanna always knows how to turn heads with her sartorial sense of fashion, and for the 2015 Met Gala red carpet, it was no different. She walked the carpet in a yellow embroidered fur-trimmed cape with a golden tiara.

Rihanna(Getty Images)

Lady Gaga: The American singer-songwriter and actress turned heads at the 2016 Met Gala red carpet as she walked in a metallic sleek bikini with a leotard jacket, fishnet stocking and leather platform boots.

Lady Gaga(Getty Images)

Katy Perry: Met Gala 2018 had the theme of – Heavenly Bodies. Katy Perry represented the theme in the best way possible. She walked the red carpet in a Versace golden short dress, matching thigh-high boots and massive feathered angel wings.

Katy Perry(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian: For the 2021 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian chose to go avant garde in an all-black ensemble with her face covered and a long black train.

Kim Kardashian(Getty Images)

