Janhvi Kapoor throws 'Indian formal' dress code out the window with wowza bejewelled corset look: Watch

Corset top and saree? Yes, you heard that right! Janhvi Kapoor can literally slay any look to perfection. On day 2 of the Ambani wedding, she looked as stunning as she did on day 1, and we can hardly take our eyes off her. The diva donned an exquisite outfit from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming couture collection, leaving fashion enthusiasts spellbound. Janhvi Kapoor redefines traditional Indian fashion with her stunning bejewelled corset look at the Ambani wedding(Instagram)

After dazzling in a bejewelled gown on day 1, she effortlessly transformed into a glam doll on day 2 with a corset and skirt look that's just too glamorous. Janhvi's chic ensemble paired a beautifully embroidered corset top with a flowing saree, creating a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern flair. Scroll down to know more about her appearance. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's real gold jewellery blouse at Ambani wedding looks familiar? Isha Ambani, Gigi Hadid wore the style too )

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in corset top and glam skirt

As soon as Janhvi's pics and videos hit the Gram, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "She is a queen," while another commented, "Best-dressed." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis, completely smitten by her look.

Janhvi's glam outfit features a beige off-shoulder corset top with a sweetheart neckline adorned with intricate silver crystal embellishments radiating pure sartorial elegance. She paired it with a matching maxi-length skirt boasting a trendy fish-cut hemline adorned with frill detailing. The attached floor-sweeping sleeves added an extra touch of much-needed drama, making her outfit a true piece of art.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, Janhvi kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine, opting for a pair of dangling diamond drop earrings. Her makeup look featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones with a hint of blush, matte foundation, and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled in a laid-back hairdo, she finished off her glam look perfectly.

Janhvi's day 1 look

Janhvi Kapoor radiated like a golden goddess in her shimmering lehenga and choli set on Day 1. She accessorized her dazzling ensemble with large dangling earrings, a stunning choker, a maang tikka, and a stack of bangles. Her captivating look was completed with subtle makeup and a chic braided hairstyle, making her an absolute vision of elegance and style.