 Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turn heads at Kill screening: Who wore what | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turn heads at Kill screening: Who wore what

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jul 04, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Star-studded screening of Karan Johar's Kill sets fashion goals with B-wood celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and others turning heads on the red carpet.

Karan Johar's latest film, 'Kill,' starring Lakshya Lalwani, is all set for its big release on July 5. Ahead of this highly anticipated premiere, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in the city on Wednesday. The event was nothing short of glamorous affair with A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Ayan Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vedang Raina, and many more gracing the occasion. With a cluster of Bollywood celebs, the evening turned into a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Let’s take a look at who wore what and grab some style notes! (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony )

Fashion highlights from star-studded screening of Kill in the city.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)
Fashion highlights from star-studded screening of Kill in the city.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor matched the red carpet in a red hot blazer dress that featured puffed shoulders, a double collar, buttoned bodice and mini hemline. Paired with matching high heels and a mini bag, she looked absolutely stunning. Sporting a nude makeup look and leaving her luscious tresses open, she finished off her stylish ensemble with flair.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey opted for an off-shoulder mini red dress adorned with enchanting floral embellishments. She styled her look with a pair of pearl earrings and strappy red high heels. With nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, pink lipstick, and a chic half-updo hairstyle, she proved her fashion savvy.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. His outfit consisted of a folded sleeves black shirt and well-fitted trousers. He styled his look with black loafers and red-tinted sunglasses. With a perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair, and his charming style, he is sure to win your heart.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani served couple goals with their stunning attires and undeniable chemistry. Rakul opted for an off-shoulder red bodycon dress with full sleeves and a striking cut-out at the midriff. She completed her look with a golden heart-shaped chain necklace, pointy black heels, a clutch, dewy makeup, and a neat bun. On the other hand, Jackky looked handsome in a blue pantsuit paired with a white shirt.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor elevated power dressing in a stunning red pantsuit paired with a white tank top. She accessorised her stylish look with a golden watch adorning her wrist and a pair of high heels. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Shanaya's luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, rounding off her head-turning look.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapoor looked effortlessly handsome in a grey shirt with folded sleeves and black pants, striking a balance between simple and stylish. He completed his look with a wristwatch, shiny black shoes, a groomed beard, and his charming smile, looking dapper on the red carpet.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor once again proved her Gen Z style sense, rocking a red bodycon dress with a collared neckline, buttoned bodice, and flared hemline. She styled her chic look with a Gucci handbag, a wristwatch, and high heels. With dewy makeup and curled tresses, she completed her glam look perfectly.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turn heads at Kill screening: Who wore what
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On