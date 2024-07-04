Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others turn heads at Kill screening: Who wore what

Karan Johar's latest film, 'Kill,' starring Lakshya Lalwani, is all set for its big release on July 5. Ahead of this highly anticipated premiere, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in the city on Wednesday. The event was nothing short of glamorous affair with A-listers like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Ayan Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vedang Raina, and many more gracing the occasion. With a cluster of Bollywood celebs, the evening turned into a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Let’s take a look at who wore what and grab some style notes! (Also read: Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani shine in stunning ethnics for Mameru ceremony ) Fashion highlights from star-studded screening of Kill in the city.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor matched the red carpet in a red hot blazer dress that featured puffed shoulders, a double collar, buttoned bodice and mini hemline. Paired with matching high heels and a mini bag, she looked absolutely stunning. Sporting a nude makeup look and leaving her luscious tresses open, she finished off her stylish ensemble with flair.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey opted for an off-shoulder mini red dress adorned with enchanting floral embellishments. She styled her look with a pair of pearl earrings and strappy red high heels. With nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, pink lipstick, and a chic half-updo hairstyle, she proved her fashion savvy.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. His outfit consisted of a folded sleeves black shirt and well-fitted trousers. He styled his look with black loafers and red-tinted sunglasses. With a perfectly groomed beard, gelled hair, and his charming style, he is sure to win your heart.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani served couple goals with their stunning attires and undeniable chemistry. Rakul opted for an off-shoulder red bodycon dress with full sleeves and a striking cut-out at the midriff. She completed her look with a golden heart-shaped chain necklace, pointy black heels, a clutch, dewy makeup, and a neat bun. On the other hand, Jackky looked handsome in a blue pantsuit paired with a white shirt.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor elevated power dressing in a stunning red pantsuit paired with a white tank top. She accessorised her stylish look with a golden watch adorning her wrist and a pair of high heels. Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. Shanaya's luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a side partition, rounding off her head-turning look.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapoor looked effortlessly handsome in a grey shirt with folded sleeves and black pants, striking a balance between simple and stylish. He completed his look with a wristwatch, shiny black shoes, a groomed beard, and his charming smile, looking dapper on the red carpet.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor once again proved her Gen Z style sense, rocking a red bodycon dress with a collared neckline, buttoned bodice, and flared hemline. She styled her chic look with a Gucci handbag, a wristwatch, and high heels. With dewy makeup and curled tresses, she completed her glam look perfectly.