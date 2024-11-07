Happy birthday Rituparna Sengupta: Check out Bengali actor's diet and beauty secrets for 'beautiful eyes, gorgeous hair'

Rituparna Sengupta celebrated her 53rd birthday on Thursday. The Bengali actor, who also starred with Rajpal Yadav in the 2005 Bollywood film Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh, is known for her glowing skin and long, beautiful hair. In a 2014 interview with The Hindu, the Bengali beauty, who is a mother-of-two, was asked to share her 'tips on how she maintains her attractive looks and shapely figure'. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients Rituparna Sengupta credits eating fish for her beautiful eyes. (Instagram/ Rituparna Sengupta)

Rituparna believes in light exercises, portion control

Unlike Bollywood contemporaries, Rituparna said she does not believe in a high-intensity workouts or having a 'zero figure'. She also shed light on her fitness regime.

Rituparna said, “Zero figure looks anorexic. More than that it deprives your body of essential nutrients and so you are bound to face irreversible problems as you grow old... I start my day with warm water with a few lemon drops. I eat flax seeds before my workout... I do light exercise which includes yoga, suryanamaskar and weight training followed by breakfast which includes some fruits or boiled vegetables with a glass of either pineapple or pomegranate juice.”

She loves to eat Bengali food

The actor added that she does not stop herself from indulging in rich Bengali food as she 'loves food'. Rituparna said that in order to stay healthy, ‘you must know what and what not to eat’, adding that she eats everything – such as fish curry, dal, and vegetables – 'but in small portions’.

‘For the eyes, the credit goes to fish’

Asked about her 'beautiful eyes and gorgeous hair', Rituparna said, “When I was young, my mother used to put egg on my head for proteins. In Bengal, mothers take special care of their daughters. They rub all kinds of oils on their scalp. For the eyes, the credit goes to fish. Fish has a lot of phosphorus and I think it is magic.”