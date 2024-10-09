Rituparna Sengupta: Durga Puja is like a lifeline for Bengalis

In Bengali culture, Durga Puja is the most important festival of the year, and actor Rituparna Sengupta is quite excited as she has come down to Mumbai to enjoy the revelry of this auspicious time. “Durga Puja is like a lifeline for Bengalis. It is not only a festival, but holds a lot of power, history and rituals. It goes beyond religion as everyone comes together during this time and enjoy the celebration of mother Goddess. It’s a huge tradition and a part of our being for us Bengalis,” she says. Rituparna Sengupta on Durga Puja

The nine days of Navratri and Durga Puja celebrate the power of Goddess Durga in different avatars, and for Rituparna, it’s all about learning from it. “Goddess Durga means power justice kindness and supreme authority. She is the epitome of righteousness and storehouse of woman power,” she asserts, adding, “It brings joy, power, commitments, relationships and beauty everything together. Durga Puja is our essence of life, and it represents our strengths, our childhood and the indomitable spirit that we have.”

The 52-year-old goes down memory lane revisiting some of her favourite memories of Durga Puja, including buying clothes with her mother and aunts. She shares, “We used to count how many new dresses in the morning and evening we will change and compete with our cousins and friends in style and numbers. I loved the pandal hopping, having street food golgappas, then having khichuri, begun bhaja and offering Anjali in new saree in the mandap on the main Ashtami day.”

While she loves her Kolkata celebrations, the actor has a soft corner for the Mumbai festivities too. As part of the Indian Bangla Club, Rituparna is the ambassador of the Durga Puja pandal at the Chitrakoot grounds, Andheri West this year. “Mumbai has its own charm and charisma; it has its wonderful vibration. Getting to be a part of Puja here means a lot to me as I get to represent a world of my own, my language, my culture and my spirituality. It's wonderful to see everyone coming and participating in this devi puja and following the Bengali rituals. The devi aradhana is so auspicious and it's a beautiful feeling,” she ends.