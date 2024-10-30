Stop using lemon on skin! Dermat explains how not everything natural is skin-friendly

Through homemade videos, recipes and reels, we are constantly made to believe that whatever we get off the kitchen slab is good for our skin. However, that’s not true, and constantly putting anything and everything on the skin, just because its naturally procured can make our skin health take a hit. In a recent podcast with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr. Aanchal Panth, dermatologist, of Dermafollix Hair Transplant and Skin Clinic, busted the myths about the use of lemons, orange peel and apple cider vinegar on skin. Lemon, being acidic in nature and also photosynthetic, makes the skin more prone to the harmful effects of the sun. (Unsplash)

“Please don't use lemon on your skin. It actually makes your skin more sensitive to the sun,” said Dr. Aanchal Panth. She further added that lemon, crushed orange peel and apple cider vinegar are common home remedies for dark circles, but they are in fact a curse on the skin. Lemon, being acidic in nature and also photosynthetic, makes the skin more prone to the harmful effects of the sun.

How is lemon effective on active acne?

Answering this, Dr. Aanchal Panth added that lemon, being acidic, helps in killing the bacteria on the acne. But it causes more harm than good to the skin. The myth of lemon being effective on skin came from the fact that it also helps in exfoliating the skin, and giving it a temporary bright look. The bleaching effect causes it, but it stretches the dark spots on skin for a longer time.

Red wine contains antioxidants. But is it advised to drink alcohol?

Dr. Aanchal Panth added that alcohol is a strict no-no for skin health. It is a common belief that a glass of red wine does good to skin because of its anti-oxidant properties. But it’s better to stick to other healthier alternatives to get our daily dose of antioxidants. Alcohol’s impact is always fast to show on skin. Often after a night of heavy drinking, we are left with puffy eyes, dry and stretchy skin. The immediate way to get over it is to drink a concoction of salt, sugar and water to dehydrate the body.

Effect of sugar on skin:

The short-term impact of consuming sugar is acne formation, and long-term impact is Advanced Glycation End Products. Sugar combines with protein and breaks the collagen in the skin, making the healing process slower.

How to get skin like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and other celebrities?

To this, the dermat explained that beside their genetics and food habits, they also stick to a strict workout regimen that helps them get healthy skin and age better. They are also very particular about the food they consume and the lifestyle they lead. Besides this, their facial and bone structure also contributes to the way they look.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.