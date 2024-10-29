As we step foot into November, the festivities have already begun and Diwali, the festival of lights, diyas, sweets and togetherness with loved ones is here. Across India, people dress up in their season’s best attires and decorate their homes with lights and rangolis. Diwali 2024: Tips to keep pollution and late nights from ruining your glow (File Photo)

It is often said that a beautiful smile and a clear shining skin is all the makeup that one needs; and beautiful luscious hair, of course, is the crowning glory. The festival invariably comes with binge eating, fried food, an overload of sweets and late-night binges.

Additionally, fireworks and outdoor celebrations can increase exposure to pollution, all of which can impact your skin. Therefore, taking good care of your skin is essential.

Enlisted below are some easy-to-follow skincare tips by Dr Smriti Naswa, Consultant Dermatologist, Paediatric and Cosmetic Dermatologist at Fortis Hospital in Mulund, that will help you retain your glow during and after Diwali.

Prepping your skin:

Minimalist skin routine - A minimal routine of cleansing and applying sunscreen in the daytime, cleansing, moisturising at night-time goes a long way.

A minimal routine of cleansing and applying sunscreen in the daytime, cleansing, moisturising at night-time goes a long way. Skin creams/ serums - Vitamin C and Vitamin A based serums should be applied in the evening and night. It hydrates, repairs, rejuvenates and imparts a glow to the skin.

Vitamin C and Vitamin A based serums should be applied in the evening and night. It hydrates, repairs, rejuvenates and imparts a glow to the skin. DIY masks - Scrubs/ Aluminium Hydroxide Crystal-based microdermabrasion creams (not in active acne patients) followed by a face pack of Multani mitti / earthen clay (for oily skin), honey/ olive oil and curd/milk (for normal or dry skin), depending upon whether the skin is too sweaty/hot (prefer curd) or dry and dull (can opt for milk) or Ubtan with Chandan, Haldi and Atta (don’t wait till it dries, but wash off while still wet).

Scrubs/ Aluminium Hydroxide Crystal-based microdermabrasion creams (not in active acne patients) followed by a face pack of / earthen clay (for oily skin), honey/ olive oil and curd/milk (for normal or dry skin), depending upon whether the skin is too sweaty/hot (prefer curd) or dry and dull (can opt for milk) or with and (don’t wait till it dries, but wash off while still wet). Procedures at dermatology OPD - Chemical glow peels, polishing (microdermabrasion) for face and body, PRP (Vampire Facelift), Mesotherapy, photo facial (Q switched NdYAG laser) are a few options that one can opt for as per the advice of the dermatologist.

DIY face masks infused with natural ingredients can help you achieve an effortless glow (Freepik )

Diwali makeup tips:

Those with acne-prone skin should use water-based foundations and makeup products. Mousse based makeup do last longer and do not wash away with sweat but can aggravate acne.

Remove the makeup no matter how late you return from a party

One can use cleansing milk or just a good moisturiser and gently circle in the whole skin while it takes out the makeup, followed by cleansing routine with a cleanser (which takes out the excess cleansing milk or moisturiser on skin, leaving clean skin).

This cleansing routine should be followed by a night routine. If there is no time, then a moisturiser is enough to hydrate and repair the skin. If you have time and are in your 30-40s, apply a night cream containing Vitamin A, which has anti-ageing properties and Hyaluronic Acid which helps your skin retain moisture (especially post 40s) before sleeping.

Those with acne-prone skin can also use a Salicylic Acid-based serum or a non-comedogenic moisturiser at night as the final step in their routine.

Most men tend to avoid moisturising their face and walk out exposing their skin to pollution and sun. Applying a good serum and then moisturising will help retain the nourishment the skin requires.(Unsplash)

Diet and lifestyle tips to improve skin during Diwali:

Try to balance eating out with home-cooked meals. Make sure to eat at least one meal at home everyday even if you have plans to go out with friends and family.

Try adding fruits and vegetables to your meals in the form of vegetable juices (don't strain, have the fiber with them); and fruit or green smoothies. Avoid packaged juices which have a high sugar content, opt for freshly squeesed juices with no added sugars.

If you had a late-night festivity planned, have a light breakfast the following day. You can eat nuts and seeds with fruits and oats to keep you fuller for longer.

Make sure to stay hydrated by drinking 2-3 litres of water per day.

Move Diwali celebrations indoors if pollution levels are too high in your vicinity.

Sleep and exercise tips for Diwali:

Try to get at least eight hours of sleep every day.

Stop using your phone and other devices at least 30 minutes before your bedtime gets some downtime and gets ready for sleep. A good night’s sleep will repair the skin, hair, nails and the body.

Exercise for at least 2.5-3 hours a week. Exercise helps to wade out the lethargy and flushes our body with endorphins, which makes us energetic.

Diwali is a time of togetherness and joy so make sure to unplug and enjoy the festivities which happen only once a year.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.