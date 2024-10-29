As the joyous festival of Diwali approaches, celebrations are marked by gatherings, feasts and dazzling fireworks however, amid the fun and festivities, there are health concerns that everyone, especially women, should be mindful of. From respiratory issues caused by pollution to skin and hair damage from firecrackers, it is essential to take precautions. Avoid these Diwali health hazards: Essential tips to protect your skin, hair this festive season (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director, Gynecologist and IVF Expert at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, shared that Diwali celebrations can pose specific risks to pregnant women and those with respiratory sensitivities. The increased pollution levels due to fireworks can aggravate respiratory conditions, which can have a negative impact on both maternal and fetal health.

“Expectant mothers should avoid areas with heavy smoke or pollution. Fireworks release harmful chemicals like sulfur dioxide and particulate matter that can worsen asthma or cause respiratory distress. If you’re pregnant, stay indoors as much as possible, and use air purifiers if needed,” advised Dr Shobha Gupta.

Diwali festivities are set to begin with Dhanteras. During these days of feasting and meeting your loved ones, do not forget to practice these amazing tips for boosting your health.(Pexels)

She also highlighted that women with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or allergies should be extra cautious as Diwali can bring high levels of stress due to the added social and family pressures. She suggested engaging in light exercises like prenatal Yoga and practicing deep breathing to maintain calm and reduce stress.

Pregnant women should avoid exposure to fireworks and smoke.

Use masks or air purifiers to reduce inhalation of pollutants.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and manage stress.

Protecting Skin and Hair from Pollution

Fireworks and pollutants in the air can wreak havoc on your skin and hair during Diwali. Dr Karuna Malhotra, Aesthetic Physician, Cosmetologist and Skin specialist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, warned about the impact of toxic chemicals from firecrackers on the skin, which can lead to breakouts, dryness, and premature ageing.

“Pollutants in the air settle on your skin, clogging pores and leading to acne or dullness. The sulfur in fireworks also dries out the skin, and if you already have sensitive skin, the irritation can worsen,” said Dr Karuna Malhotra.

She recommended a strong skincare regimen before and after Diwali to protect your skin from the harsh effects of pollution. “Cleansing is crucial. Use a gentle cleanser twice daily and apply an antioxidant-rich serum to protect your skin from free radical damage. Moisturising and using a broad-spectrum sunscreen, even indoors, is essential,” advised Dr Karuna Malhotra.

Some hair, skin and nutrition tips will help you shine bright this Diwali(Shutterstock)

Similarly, hair tends to become dry and brittle due to pollutants. Dr Karuna Malhotra suggested using leave-in conditioners or oils to create a protective barrier for the hair and scalp. “Avoid excessive heat styling and shampooing frequently during the festival week to prevent further dryness,” Dr Karuna Malhotra added.

Skincare and haircare tips

Cleanse skin thoroughly to remove pollutants and use an antioxidant serum.

Moisturise well and apply sunscreen even indoors.

Protect hair with nourishing oils or conditioners to avoid damage from pollutants.

Maintaining skin health post-procedures

Everyone puts an extra effort during festivals to look good and these days natural look aesthetic procedures are in high demand. For individuals who have recently undergone facial cosmetic procedures, Diwali can pose unique challenges. Dr Shweta Mishra, Facial Cosmetic and Aesthetic Surgeon at Sharva Clinic, stressed upon the importance of extra care during and after Diwali celebrations.

“If you've recently had any facial procedures like chemical peels, Botox, or laser treatments, your skin is more vulnerable to damage. Fireworks contain chemicals that can irritate the skin and cause prolonged inflammation,” said Dr Shweta Mishra. “Post-procedure skin is highly sensitive, and exposure to pollutants can lead to complications such as infections, redness, or delayed healing.”

She advised to stay away from smoky environments and to avoid excessive sun exposure. “Make sure to follow post-procedure instructions meticulously, including avoiding outdoor activities that expose you to pollutants. Use gentle, non-irritating cleansers and keep your skin well-moisturised,” added Dr Shweta Mishra.

Post-procedural care:

Avoid exposure to smoke and pollutants after facial cosmetic procedures.

Follow post-procedure skincare routines strictly, using mild, fragrance-free products.

Keep your skin well moisturized and protected with sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Talking about post-Diwali care Dr Shweta Mishra"suggested, “Start with deep cleansing to remove dirt and toxins, followed by gentle exfoliation. Hydrate your skin with a nourishing moisturizer, and apply antioxidant serums to combat free radical damage. Avoid harsh treatments and focus on soothing, hydrating products to restore the skin’s natural balance. Sunscreen remains essential even after the festival."

Diwali is a time of joy, but it’s important to be mindful of your health while enjoying the festivities. Whether you are pregnant, have sensitive skin or have recently undergone cosmetic procedures, taking these precautions can help you avoid potential health risks. By following expert advice and making simple adjustments, you can celebrate a safe and healthy Diwali with your loved ones.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.