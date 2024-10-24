Your skin could be suffering due to poor AQI: Here's how to protect it

Poor air quality will not only take a toll on one’s respiratory system or eyes but even skin. Moreover, pre-existing skin conditions such as acne, contact dermatitis, eczema and psoriasis can worsen due to poor air in around you. Your skin could be suffering from poor AQI: Here's how to protect it (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, explained, “As the AQI (air quality index) of the city has been wavering between the “very poor” and “moderate” categories, it is imperative to pay equal attention to your skin. Air pollution in the form of dust, fumes, gas, mist, odour, smoke or vapour can impact one’s skin.”

She elaborated, “Shockingly, polluted air can lead to inflammation and oxidative stress on the skin. This will accelerate issues like premature ageing, acne, wrinkles, and dry skin, and worsen the existing conditions such as acne, contact dermatitis, eczema, and psoriasis. Remember, particulate matter (PM2.5), NO2, O3, and VOCs can give a tough time to your skin by causing redness, hyperpigmentation, skin cancer, itchiness and allergic reactions.”

Dr Rinky Kapoor suggested the following vital tips -

1. Avoid venturing out of the house when the air quality is poor:

It is always a good idea to exercise early morning and be indoors when the air quality outside is deteriorating. In case you are required to step out of the house due to any urgency or emergency then use a stole to cover the face.

Gurugram: People walk amid low visibility as a layer of smog engulfs the area, in Gurugram, Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2024(PTI Photo)

2. Use air purifiers at home:

To keep the air clean around you and ensure healthy skin. Moreover, one has to stay hydrated to keep the skin soft and supple.

3. Choose a doctor-recommended sunscreen:

It is imperative to go for a sunscreen with SPF over 50 and also carry an umbrella.

Always apply sunscreen before stepping out and re-apply every two hours. (Twitter/skinsurgeryva)

4. Invest in good skincare products:

You should use products such as a moisturizer, serum, face wash, or any creams and ointments as per the doctor’s advice. Don’t use any product on your own without knowing how it works on the skin. Choose a good cleanser and toner and follow the Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising (CTM) routine regularly. Avoid putting on makeup for a longer time or sleeping without removing the makeup. Scrub and exfoliate the skin once in two weeks. If you have sensitive skin then be extra cautious when it comes to trying any products. Those with pre-existing skin conditions should not miss the regular follow-ups to manage flare-ups. So, take utmost care of your skin.