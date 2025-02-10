Should you stop wearing shoes indoors or not walk barefoot at home? Here's what's healthy for your feet

There is nothing quite like the feeling of kicking off your shoes after a long day but have you ever wondered if walking barefoot on hard floors is actually good for your feet? While it might not always be the most comfortable experience, podiatrists and dermatologists say there are some surprising benefits along with a few risks to consider. Barefoot at home: Is it good or bad for your feet? Experts weigh in.(File Photo)

The case for going barefoot

Walking barefoot—meaning no shoes, no socks, just skin to the floor—is a simple yet effective way to strengthen the intrinsic muscles in your feet. Dr Robert Conenello, a licensed clinical podiatrist, told Huffpost that these muscles tend to weaken over time due to constant shoe use.

“As we age and wear shoes, our foot muscles lose strength, which can lead to mobility issues later in life,” Conenello explained. “Going barefoot at home helps engage these muscles and maintain better movement and metabolic efficiency.”

A walk in nature, barefoot in grass helps us to feel more grounded in the moment and calms the nervous system. (Unsplash)

Dermatologist Dr Hannah Kopelman highlighted another benefit: better skin health. “Walking barefoot allows your skin to breathe, reducing moisture buildup and lowering the risk of fungal infections like athlete’s foot,” she said.

Another unexpected perk? Walking on different surfaces—tile, wood or even textured rugs—offers a mini reflexology session, which can be grounding, relaxing and beneficial for overall well-being.

Is walking barefoot always a good idea?

While there are clear benefits, there are also a few drawbacks to consider. Potential risks include:

Exposure to allergens and bacteria – Bare feet can come into contact with dust, pet dander, and cleaning chemicals, which may trigger skin irritation.

Bare feet can come into contact with dust, pet dander, and cleaning chemicals, which may trigger skin irritation. Higher risk of injury – Ever stepped on a Lego or stubbed your toe? Walking barefoot increases your chances of stepping on sharp objects, which can be painful and even dangerous for people with diabetes or circulation issues.

Ever stepped on a Lego or stubbed your toe? Walking barefoot increases your chances of stepping on sharp objects, which can be painful and even dangerous for people with diabetes or circulation issues. Foot strain and discomfort – Hard surfaces like tile and hardwood provide no cushioning, which could lead to foot fatigue or even conditions like plantar fasciitis (heel pain caused by inflamed tissue).

Here's how to prepare your feet and body before starting to walk barefoot(Pixabay)

When should you wear shoes or socks?

Experts agree that moderation is key. While going barefoot occasionally is beneficial, there are certain situations where you should protect your feet -

While cooking for long periods – Standing barefoot for extended periods puts excess pressure on certain areas of the foot, leading to discomfort or pain. A cushioned shoe can help distribute weight evenly.

Standing barefoot for extended periods puts excess pressure on certain areas of the foot, leading to discomfort or pain. A cushioned shoe can help distribute weight evenly. If you have sensitive skin or foot conditions – People with eczema, psoriasis, or diabetes should avoid walking barefoot, as even minor injuries can lead to complications.

People with eczema, psoriasis, or diabetes should avoid walking barefoot, as even minor injuries can lead to complications. On slippery or wet surfaces – If your home has slick floors, wearing non-slip socks or soft house shoes can prevent unexpected slips and falls.

Final verdict: Strike a balance

Walking barefoot at home can be great for foot strength, skin health and relaxation but it is important to be mindful of potential risks. Experts suggest finding a balance—going barefoot when it feels comfortable but wearing protective footwear when needed.

So, the next time you step through your front door, you can decide: to go barefoot or not to go barefoot? The choice is yours!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.