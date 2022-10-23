8 tips to increase your step counts in order to lose weight and stay fit

Walking is one of the best forms of exercise that can be done in any capacity. Walking has a lot of benefits but just like anything, you need to make time for it, especially if you work a desk job or you work from home. You have to be intentional about it if you don’t easily get steps from other sources. To stay healthy you should aim for at least 8000 steps per day. Increasing your step count can seem overwhelming or time-consuming, but with a few lifestyle changes and modifications, you can reach your fitness goals easily. It's important to have a plan, execute it, and take it one step at a time. (Also read: Fitness tips: Common mistakes in weight loss journey )

Vatche Shakarian, Weight Loss Coach, suggested a few easy and effective tips to increase your step counts in his recent Instagram post.

1. Take the stairs when you can

Elevators and escalators are convenient and there's nothing wrong with using them. But, if you want to increase your step count, using the stairs when possible is a great choice. If you have an elevator at your work, apartment, etc. try using the stairs instead. It might 'only' be a few hundred steps, but it can add up throughout the week.

2. Park further away from the store

Parking further from the store can be a simple way to get more steps. It is nice to find a parking spot in the front, but parking in the back can help you rack up some steps even if it's just a few hundred. And if you have multiple stores to go to, this can be 1,000+ steps easily.

3. Start your day with some movement

Starting your day off with some movement can build up momentum. It can also help you 'frontload' your steps. If you try to cram in all your steps at the end of the day, it might be harder to hit your targets. Especially if you want to wind down and chill at night. Try a morning walk.

4. Go on a walk during breaks/lunch

Staying active throughout the week can help you on your fat loss journey. Whatever physical activity you enjoy, do more of it. Walking, swimming, biking, etc. find something you enjoy and do it. But don't view it as simply a way to burn more calories. Because exercise is more than that.

5. Set the alarm or reminder

Setting reminders or alarms on your phone/fitness watch can help you stay active. If you feel like you forget to move around, reminders can help. If you work a desk job, you should take breaks throughout the day to move your body. It will make you feel good and you will get more steps from it.

6. Take a short walk after meals

Did you know that a shorter walk (like 10-15 minutes) after a meal can help with digestion? Imagine if you got into the habit of walking for about 10 minutes after each meal. That could be 30+ minutes each day. Try walking after your meals, it could be a game changer.

7. Walk when you're on the phone

Whether it's a zoom call or a phone call, try pacing around during it. You can walk the walk and talk the talk at the same time. This is one of the most underrated tips but is highly effective.

8. Add walking to your list of chores

You do the dishes, laundry, and clean up. Walking is something that is very important as well. Viewing it as a 'non-negotiable' can help psychologically. Add it to your to-do list and watch the steps rack up.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter