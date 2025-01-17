Fitness trainer shares 20-minute workout routine that saved his knees: 'If you’ve got pain, this might help'

US-based fitness trainer Nick Reiherzer has shared a workout video for people who struggle with knee pain. With it he wrote on Instagram, “This routine literally saved my knees!” Nick said that after struggling with severe knee pain from years of wear and tear, he lost his ability to play sports or exercise without significant pain. Until he started this 20-minute knee workout routine with seven exercises. Also read | Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares simple knee pain-relieving exercises that anyone can do: Check them out Nick Reiherzer's workout involves a combination of exercises that strengthen the muscles around the knee joint, improve flexibility, and reduce pain. (Instagram/ Nick Reiherzer)

‘My knees felt better than they had in years’

In his caption, Nick wrote, “Three years ago, I was struggling with severe knee pain from years of wear and tear. I was losing the ability to play my sport or exercise without significant pain. Even daily activities like walking downstairs or standing up from sitting were becoming an issue. Then I had a friend point me to @kneesovertoesguy and @atgexercise. I signed up for their online program and started their Zero program. 12 weeks later, my knees felt better than they had in years!”

He added, “Now, here I am, three years later, playing my sport without pain and continuing to rebuild my athleticism even in my 40s. And now I’m trying to help as many people as possible get the same results I am! So if you’ve got knee pain, hit me up! I might be able to help!”

The 20-minute routine that saved the fitness trainer's knees involves a combination of exercises that strengthen the muscles around the knee joint, improve flexibility, and reduce pain. Remember to listen to your body and adjust the routine as needed to avoid any discomfort or pain in your knees.

Watch and learn:

Here's a breakdown of Nick's routine:

Backwards walking: 5 minutes

It is a low-impact activity, making it a good option for people with joint pain or those who are recovering from injuries.

Tibialis raise: 2 sets of 20 reps

The tibialis raise, also known as the tibialis anterior raise, is a strengthening exercise that targets the tibialis anterior muscle in the lower leg.

Straight leg calf raise: 2 sets of 15 reps

The straight leg calf raise is a strengthening exercise that targets the gastrocnemius muscle in the calf.

Bent knee calf raise: 2 sets of 15 reps

The bent knee calf raise is a strengthening exercise that targets the soleus muscle in the calf.

Reverse step-ups: 2 sets of 15 reps

Reverse step-ups are a strength training exercise that targets the muscles of the lower body, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

ATG split squat: 5 sets of 5 reps

The ATG (All-Time Great) split squat is a variation of the traditional split squat exercise. It's a unilateral exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors.

ATG squat: 5 sets of 5 reps

The ATG (Ass-To-Grass) squat is a type of squat that involves lowering the body down until the thighs are parallel to the ground, or even lower, with the butt almost touching the ground.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.