Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares simple knee pain-relieving exercises that anyone can do: Check them out

Many young people suffer from knee pain. Moreover, arthritis, often associated with the older generation, significantly impacts younger individuals, including those between the ages of 20 and 40, as well as children. Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer dropped a video featuring five simple and effective exercises that anyone can do to relieve discomfort in their knees. Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shared exercises for relieving knee pain.

Stronger knees for a better life

Anshuka Parwani, who has trained stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and others, shared the clip with five knee pain-relieving movements on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Struggling with knee pain?? These 5 simple and effective movements are the ones I have started to help relieve discomfort and strengthen my knees! And you should too. Please take support if you need to and check with a doctor before you try these. Try these daily to improve mobility and reduce pain.”

Backward Walk

The first exercise Anshuka mentioned in the video was a backward walk. She advised her followers to do it for five minutes. In this movement, one has to walk in a backward direction, as the name suggests. Walking backwards enhances balance and coordination, engages different muscles, and burns more calories.

Calf Raises (2 sets, 15 reps)

The second exercise is calf raises, to be done for five minutes. In this routine, hold a pole or a wall for support and then raise yourself on your toes. Calf raises improve ankle mobility, prevent injuries, and strengthen and improve the flexibility of calf muscles.

Reverse Step Up (2 sets, 15 reps each leg)

To do this exercise, find a stable elevated surface. Now, position the working foot on the step and bend your knee so the heel of the extended leg touches the floor and assists with balance. It improves the range of movement of the ankle, knee and hip joints.

Hamstring Stretch (2 sets, 15 reps each leg)

To do the hamstring stretch, find an elevated surface. Place your feet on the ground and palms flat on the steps while bending your knees. Now, repeat the process for each knee while keeping the other straight. This exercise reduces injuries, increases flexibility, and improves posture.

Tibialis Stretch (3 sets, 15 reps each leg)

Perform this stretch by standing straight and finding a stable surface to lean back your body for support. Then, bring your upper body forward and raise your toes while keeping your heels planted on the ground and knees straight. Increase the difficulty level by taking one step forward. This routine strengthens the shins, improves balance and coordination, and stretches calf muscles.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.