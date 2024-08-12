Another reason to shed those extra kilos: It's affecting your knees too, putting 4X weight on joints. Here's how

The role of body weight is very direct on knee health. With age, joint issues and knee pain can arrive. However, for people with obesity, it can be recurring. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, managing director and director and head- Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “Being obese increases your chance of developing a number of serious illnesses, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. It also increases the risk of joint issues and other musculoskeletal disorders of the knee and hip. Weight-related issues affecting the bones, muscles, and joints are so prevalent that, according to a research, obese patients are involved in 33 percent of joint replacement surgery.” “It is obvious that knee pain and weight are closely related," said Dr. Aashish Chaudhry.

Are body weight and knee pain related?

Impact of weight on knees:

Obesity: Obesity or being overweight can exacerbate any ailment that is causing knee pain, even if it isn't related to excess weight.

Stress on knee joints: Your body weight times four is the stress placed on your knee joints. For example, when you stand or walk, your knees sustain 600 pounds of force if you weigh 150 pounds.

Combating knee pain with weight loss:

“Reducing portion sizes at meals and snacks; finding methods to include activity into everyday life; starting a walking program, even if it's just for a few minutes each day; working on strength training to develop muscle; and keeping fruits, vegetables, and nutritious snacks on hand – these are some of the ways to combat the impact of body weight on knee health, the doctor suggested.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.