Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Health Day 2025 quiz: Think you are fit? Can you tick off at least 6 out of these 10 healthy habits?

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 07, 2025 03:11 PM IST

World Health Day 2025: Think you’re living your healthiest life? Take this fun World Health Day quiz and see how many good habits you can tick off your list.

World Health Day is here to remind us all to hit pause and check in on our well-being. Celebrated every year on April 7 by WHO, it’s all about spreading awareness and taking action. This year’s theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” is a powerful reminder that how we care for ourselves today shapes the life we’ll lead tomorrow. From mental wellness to physical health, small changes can lead to big transformations. (Also read: World Health Day 2025: What is the theme of 2025? Know history, significance and more )

World Health Day 2025: Take this fun quiz and rate your habits.(Canva)
World Health Day 2025: Take this fun quiz and rate your habits.(Canva)

Think you're living your healthiest life? This World Health Day, it's time to put your wellness game to the test. From sleep routines to screen time, we've rounded up 10 simple habits that play a big role in keeping your mind and body in shape.

Test your wellness game with 10 simple health habits. (Canva)
Test your wellness game with 10 simple health habits. (Canva)

So, how many can you confidently tick off your list? Can you say “yes” to at least 6 out of 10? If so, your wellness game is strong! And if not? No stress, it’s never too late to make a fresh start.

Scroll down, take the quiz, and see how your health habits stack up.

World Health Day 2025 quiz

How much did you score?

✅ 8–10 points: Health hero

You’re absolutely crushing it! Your healthy habits are on point and you’re clearly prioritising your well-being. Keep shining and inspiring others.

✅ 5–7 points: Wellness warrior in progress

You’re doing great, and just a few more tweaks could level up your game. Small, consistent steps can make a big difference, so don’t stop now.

✅ 0–4 points: Fresh start zone

No worries if you didn’t score as high as you hoped. The fact that you’re taking the quiz means you care and that’s where it all begins. Start with one habit today and build from there as every small change counts.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / World Health Day 2025 quiz: Think you are fit? Can you tick off at least 6 out of these 10 healthy habits?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On