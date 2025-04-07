World Health Day 2025 quiz: Think you are fit? Can you tick off at least 6 out of these 10 healthy habits?

World Health Day is here to remind us all to hit pause and check in on our well-being. Celebrated every year on April 7 by WHO, it’s all about spreading awareness and taking action. This year’s theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” is a powerful reminder that how we care for ourselves today shapes the life we’ll lead tomorrow. From mental wellness to physical health, small changes can lead to big transformations. (Also read: World Health Day 2025: What is the theme of 2025? Know history, significance and more ) World Health Day 2025: Take this fun quiz and rate your habits.(Canva)

Think you're living your healthiest life? This World Health Day, it's time to put your wellness game to the test. From sleep routines to screen time, we've rounded up 10 simple habits that play a big role in keeping your mind and body in shape.

Test your wellness game with 10 simple health habits. (Canva)

So, how many can you confidently tick off your list? Can you say “yes” to at least 6 out of 10? If so, your wellness game is strong! And if not? No stress, it’s never too late to make a fresh start.

Scroll down, take the quiz, and see how your health habits stack up.

World Health Day 2025 quiz

How much did you score?

✅ 8–10 points: Health hero

You’re absolutely crushing it! Your healthy habits are on point and you’re clearly prioritising your well-being. Keep shining and inspiring others.

✅ 5–7 points: Wellness warrior in progress

You’re doing great, and just a few more tweaks could level up your game. Small, consistent steps can make a big difference, so don’t stop now.

✅ 0–4 points: Fresh start zone

No worries if you didn’t score as high as you hoped. The fact that you’re taking the quiz means you care and that’s where it all begins. Start with one habit today and build from there as every small change counts.