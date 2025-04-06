World Health Day 2025: What is the theme for this year? Know history, significance and more

World Health Day 2025: World Health Day, observed annually on April 7, is a global initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) along with other affiliated bodies. With increasing awareness about diseases, mental health challenges, and the importance of preventive care, health has emerged as a top priority across the world. From history to theme, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Doctor reveals what happens to your body when you eat 1 kiwi every day: From boosting immunity to repairing DNA ) World Health Day, celebrated on April 7, highlights urgent health issues. (Freepik)

World Health Day 2025 theme

Each year, WHO announces a specific theme for World Health Day to spotlight a key area of concern. For 2025, the theme is “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

This year's campaign urges governments and health bodies to invest in impactful initiatives aimed at reducing preventable deaths and improving the long-term well-being of mothers and newborns. In contrast, the 2024 theme focused on individual empowerment with the message: "My Health, My Right."

History of World Health Day

World Health Day has been celebrated every year since 1950 after being proposed at the First Health Assembly in 1948. Marking the founding of the WHO, April 7th serves as a global platform to spotlight urgent health issues and promote awareness. The WHO, established to address critical health concerns across the world while remaining free from political influence, uses this day to rally international attention around key health priorities.

World Health Day 2025 significance

For over five decades, World Health Day has played a pivotal role in spotlighting key health issues such as mental well-being, maternal and child health, and the growing impact of climate change on global health. More than just a one-day observance, it inspires ongoing campaigns, discussions, and actions that extend well beyond April 7. The day serves as a powerful reminder to unite global efforts and direct attention toward building healthier, more resilient communities around the world.