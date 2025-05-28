Fitness coach shares 5 things to do if you want to lose belly fat: ‘Don’t cut all your favourite foods’

Getting rid of belly fat is a monumental task if you don't stay consistent and take the right steps towards a healthy future. According to fitness and nutrition coach Liam Topham, there isn't a one-stop formula that can help you get rid of that stubborn fat, but a series of the right nutritional and fitness choices to make. The fitness coach suggested building each meal around protein because it will help one lose fat while building lean muscle.

In a post shared on May 12, Liam listed the 5 things that he would do if he had to lose belly fat from scratch. From what to eat to fitness routine to follow, here's everything the fitness coach shared:

1. Eat Like This

Build each meal around protein because it will help you lose fat while building lean muscle, the fitness coach said in the post.

According to him, your grocery list should include items like:

2 cartons of eggs

1 whole chicken

2 steaks

2-3 lbs of ground beef

Colourful veggies

Potatoes

Greek yoghurt

Berries

2. Drink More water

Dehydration leads to low energy, hunger, and overeating. Therefore, Liam suggested:

Keep a water bottle visible and within reach as a visual reminder.

Drink 500 ml to 1 L of water 1 hour before your first cup of coffee to allow your natural cortisol levels to rise.

Drink at least 2 L of water daily: 1 L before lunch and 1 L in the afternoon.

3. Lift Weights 3 times per week

Per the fitness coach, “Strength training boosts your metabolism, builds muscle and makes you look better faster.” Therefore, one should do these things at the gym:

Focus on compound exercises that target multiple muscle groups.

Lift heavy weights to build strength and muscle.

Push to 1-2 reps from failure each set.

4. Go to Bed Early

“Sleep is your fat-loss cheat code. It helps you build muscle, avoid late-night snacking, and feel less hungry the next day,” Liam wrote. He suggested:

Follow the 10-3-2-1-0 Sleep Rule:

10 hours before bed: No caffeine.

3 hours before bed: No food or alcohol.

2 hours before bed: No work.

1 hour before bed: No screens.

0 times to hit snooze.

5. Don’t Cut All Your Favourite Foods

According to Liam, diets fail because they’re too restrictive, unsustainable, and make life miserable. “Eat healthy 80 percent of the time. Enjoy your favourite foods 20 percent of the time. This approach makes fat loss sustainable and enjoyable, so you’ll actually stick with it,” he suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.