Ozempic Smell: What to know about latest side effect of weight loss drugs

Amid the growing popularity of weight loss drugs, a new side effect known as “Ozempic Smell” is raising concerns. Users of GLP-1s are reporting significant changes to their sense of smell, feeling more drawn to sweeter scents like vanilla and caramel, according to a report by Hello Magazine. What is Ozempic Smell? New side effect of weight loss drugs sparks concerns

“Studies confirm our smell can be affected by GLP-1 agonists – leading to increased and decreased sensitivity,” one research body says, per the outlet. Healthcare experts also note that the human body has different ways to satisfy a craving. “If someone is consuming less sugar, their brain might seek other ways to satisfy that craving,” Dr Priya Verma says.

“That could explain the shift toward sweet perfumes. In many cases, it’s scent as a stand-in for dessert,” Verma adds. Ozempic and other GLP-1 weight loss injections suppress the appetite, causing users to eat less. Fragrance experts also agree that there has been a surge in popularity for perfumes with sweeter notes.

“There’s been a huge push for perfumes that smell good enough to eat,” Jonnie Swarbrick, creative director at Fragrance Du Bois, says, per the outlet. “Customers are reaching for notes like praline, marshmallow, pistachio and chocolate. They want warmth, comfort—and maybe a little indulgence.”

However, there may be some physiological reasons behind the shift in fragrance preferences among users of GLP-1s. Dr Miriam Rehbein notes that “rapid weight loss can lead to drier skin.” “Dry skin doesn’t hold onto scent as well. Perfumes with denser notes—like caramel and vanilla—tend to last longer and create a more enveloping experience.”