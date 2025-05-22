Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ozempic teeth: Shocking new side effect of popular weight loss drugs sparks concerns

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 22, 2025 07:24 PM IST

The growing use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic raises concerns over ‘Ozempic teeth,’ linked to dry mouth and dental issues. 

Amid the growing popularity of weight loss drugs, a new side effect known as “Ozempic teeth” has sparked concerns. The term refers to a wide range of dental issues that stem from “dry mouth,” caused by Semaglutide and GLP-1s, according to a Daily Mail report. Health experts have cautioned against the dangers of mouth-related problems in users of drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro

Ozempic teeth is a new side effect of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro
Ozempic teeth is a new side effect of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro

What's Ozempic teeth? All you need to know about new side effect of weight loss drugs

Although Semaglutide and GLP-1s are diabetes medications, their usage among non-diabetic patients has increased due to their ability to promote weight loss. Several celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey have admitted to using these drugs to shed pounds. 

Drugs like Ozempic suppress appetite, due to which its users eat less food, which in turn leads to a lower stimulation of salivary glands. “Anecdotal reports suggest that Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs may cause dry mouth,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green told the outlet. “Ozempic might reduce saliva production, diminishing the mouth’s natural ability to cleanse teeth.”

“Saliva is crucial for protecting teeth, as it helps remove food particles, neutralizes acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and provides essential minerals that strengthen tooth enamel,” Green went on, adding, “When saliva levels are insufficient, the risk of cavities and tooth decay significantly increases.”

Additionally, healthcare experts have also warned against the dangers of acid reflux in users of Ozempic and similar drugs. “The stomach is very acidic, and if the patients are having that acid come up into their mouth, then it really is quite damaging to the teeth,” Dr Victoria Holden told The Independent.

“So you can get a problem called dental erosion, where, literally, it’s like a chemical dissolution of the enamel of your teeth – it can be quite aggressive,” Holden went on before urging patients “suffering from reflux” to make a doctor's appointment. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Ozempic teeth: Shocking new side effect of popular weight loss drugs sparks concerns
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On