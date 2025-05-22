Ozempic teeth: Shocking new side effect of popular weight loss drugs sparks concerns

Amid the growing popularity of weight loss drugs, a new side effect known as “Ozempic teeth” has sparked concerns. The term refers to a wide range of dental issues that stem from “dry mouth,” caused by Semaglutide and GLP-1s, according to a Daily Mail report. Health experts have cautioned against the dangers of mouth-related problems in users of drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. Ozempic teeth is a new side effect of popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro

What's Ozempic teeth? All you need to know about new side effect of weight loss drugs

Although Semaglutide and GLP-1s are diabetes medications, their usage among non-diabetic patients has increased due to their ability to promote weight loss. Several celebrities like Sharon Osbourne and Oprah Winfrey have admitted to using these drugs to shed pounds.

Drugs like Ozempic suppress appetite, due to which its users eat less food, which in turn leads to a lower stimulation of salivary glands. “Anecdotal reports suggest that Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs may cause dry mouth,” cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green told the outlet. “Ozempic might reduce saliva production, diminishing the mouth’s natural ability to cleanse teeth.”

“Saliva is crucial for protecting teeth, as it helps remove food particles, neutralizes acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and provides essential minerals that strengthen tooth enamel,” Green went on, adding, “When saliva levels are insufficient, the risk of cavities and tooth decay significantly increases.”

Additionally, healthcare experts have also warned against the dangers of acid reflux in users of Ozempic and similar drugs. “The stomach is very acidic, and if the patients are having that acid come up into their mouth, then it really is quite damaging to the teeth,” Dr Victoria Holden told The Independent.

“So you can get a problem called dental erosion, where, literally, it’s like a chemical dissolution of the enamel of your teeth – it can be quite aggressive,” Holden went on before urging patients “suffering from reflux” to make a doctor's appointment.