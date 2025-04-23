How did Lizzo lose 16% body fat? Singer reveals her secret after Ozempic rumours

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is opening up about her dramatic weight loss transformation. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old revealed that she had reached her goal of losing 16% of her body fat. As she flaunted a toned-down physique, she was accused of using weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The Truth Hurts hitmaker has since denied the rumours. Lizzo opens up on her dramatic weight loss secret after denying Ozempic rumours(Instagram)

Lizzo reveals her weight loss secrets after Ozempic rumours

The Good as Hell singer took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to reveal the dietary changes she has made. Lizzo said that she avoids “sugary stuff” in the morning and opts for something “super savoury” instead. “I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast,” she explained.

Lizzo, however, clarified that “everybody's body is different,” telling her followers to “find out what works for you.” She added that the only thing that “works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.” “That’s just how the human body works.” The Juice crooner further shared that she cut down on having “two to three” large Starbucks drinks after discovering she had been consuming 1,200 calories.

While she does not think counting calories is healthy, Lizzo said she “had to start applying a calorie deficit because [she] was prone to binging.” She called calorie deficit a “tool to fight against the American food system.” Apart from dietary changes, the pop icon also prioritised stress management.

“I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years. And then I decided that I want to release and I’m ready to stop waiting to be myself, like, fully and be happy,” Lizzo shared, adding, “And I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit — but not, like, made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”