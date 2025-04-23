Weight loss at the cost of mental health? Study reveals Ozempic increases depression risk

Ozempic is a hot topic, with constant buzz around its ability to suppress appetite and aid in weight loss, leading some Hollywood celebrities to adopt this diabetes drug. While many have applauded its effectiveness, others have raised alarms about its potential physical side effects, like nausea and vomiting. A study published in Current Neuropharmacology revealed a crucial side effect: Ozempic impairs mental wellbeing. Ozempic may negatively affect mental health, increasing the risk of depression and suicidal thoughts, per the findings of the study. Ozempic increases depression risk.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: What is ‘Ozempic feet’? THESE celebs may be exhibiting weight-loss drug's shocking side effect

Ozempic's connection to depression

The compounds in Ozempic affect the hormones associated with good moods.(Shutterstock)

As per the study, it turns out that the Glucagon-like Peptide-1, the GLP-1 receptor agonists, the active components present in drugs like Ozempic could influence the dopamine system. For good mood, dopamine is one of the vital hormones. With dopamine disrupted, feelings of sadness, low motivation and even suicidal thoughts become prominent. Moreover, the low mood affects the quality of life, hindering daily functioning and routine.

Need for personalised Ozempic prescription

However, the depression risk is not applicable to everyone, as genes are the reason. The study elaborated further that people who are genetically predisposed to lower natural dopamine levels are more likely to experience depression after using Ozempic.

The researchers analysed and found that GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, target certain genes like DRD3, BDNF, and CREB1. This can further worsen depressive symptoms.

While there's no advocacy for a complete ban in the study, the study urged people to proceed with caution, understanding the risks. Before prescribing Ozempic, a thorough check of an individual’s genetic background should be considered. These risk factors could help determine whether Ozempic should be prescribed or not.

The study didn’t deny the weight loss benefits but instead emphasised the need for precaution.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Extra virgin olive oil is 'better than Ozempic'? Here's what anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson said