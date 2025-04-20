Menu Explore
What is ‘Ozempic feet’? THESE celebs may be exhibiting weight-loss drug's shocking side effect

BySumanti Sen
Apr 20, 2025 02:09 PM IST

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs were already known for various other side effects. 

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could have a side effect called ‘Ozempic feet,’ a report has stated. The prescription drug was already infamous for causing various side effects, including excessive sagging skin. This can take place on the tops of users’ feet too, a Daily Mail report has said.

What is ‘Ozempic feet’? THESE celebs may be exhibiting weight-loss drug's shocking side effect (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)(REUTERS)
What is ‘Ozempic feet’? THESE celebs may be exhibiting weight-loss drug's shocking side effect (REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Dr. Barry Weintraub told the outlet that Ozempic and other weight loss drugs like Mounjaro cause a huge loss of fat content and water retention, which can affect areas like the tops of feet, which contains a sensitive subcutaneous fat layer. In fact, some celebrity watchers believe that a few famous people have already started exhibiting the signs of ‘Ozempic feet,’ according to the report.

Sharon Osbourne, who lost 42 pounds on the drug, recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her grandson, which prompted speculation about her feet. Many noticed how her feet looked wrinkled, speculating that this could be a result of using Ozempic.

Another celebrity who has been pointed out by eagle-eyed fans for exhibiting the same sagging foot syndrome is Oprah Winfrey. Winfrey announced her use of a weight-loss drug in a television special last year.

What is ‘Ozempic feet’?

According to Healthandme, “'Ozempic feet' is a description of the creased, sloping skin and empty appearance of the feet — particularly at the top, where the skin is naturally thinner. This is due to a rapid and extreme reduction in fat reserves as patients lose weight.”

The outlet reported that according to experts, sudden and rapid weight loss caused by these drugs can leave the skin “looking deflated, aged, or disproportionate to the rest of your body.” The sudden fat loss leads to the skin on the feet getting wrinkled.

Weight-loss drugs have been taken by several public figures, including Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, comedian Amy Schumer, and billionaire Tesla boss Elon Musk.

What is 'Ozempic feet'? THESE celebs may be exhibiting weight-loss drug's shocking side effect
