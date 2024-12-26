Elon Musk reveals he uses Mounjaro for weight loss in Santa special post, netizens react, ‘You’ve shed a lot of pounds’

Elon Musk has revealed that he uses Mounjaro, after previously showing his support for similar weight-loss drugs. In an X post, a lean-looking Musk shared a photo of himself wearing a Santa Claus suit and flowing white beard. Elon Musk reveals he uses Mounjaro for losing weight in Santa special post (REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Ozempic Santa,” the billionaire Tesla, SpaceX and X boss dubbed himself in the caption.

Musk wrote in the thread, “Like Cocaine Bear, but Santa and Ozempic!” before adding, “Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it”.

Many X users in the comment section noted that Musk has lost weight. “Damn you’ve shed a lot of pounds,” one user commented, while another wrote, “You can definitely fit down my chimney. You look great Elon!” “I just figured it out this is Elon!! Wow! You look really skinny!” another said.

“This is tooo good,” one user wrote. “Nailed it Elon - hope you had a Merry Christmas,” said one user, while another wrote, “Oh my God! But that Santa ir really an athletic one! Too thin!”

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is a GLP-1 inhibitor like Ozempic. It is a class of drugs developed to help people who have diabetes. It helps regulate their blood glucose and insulin levels.

According to Healthline, “Both Mounjaro and Ozempic are approved to treat type 2 diabetes. And both drugs can be prescribed off-label for weight loss. Studies have not specifically compared Mounjaro with Ozempic when they’re used for weight loss. But one study did compare the effects of Mounjaro and Ozempic on body weight when used to treat type 2 diabetes. In this study, people using Mounjaro lost more weight than people using Ozempic.”

Musk has long argued that GLP-1 inhibitors should be widely used to combat obesity, which is a stance that clashes with Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s. Kennedy has suggested that a better and more cost-effective solution would be for Americans to eat healthier.