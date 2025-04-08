Swollen feet and nausea? Diabetics, don’t ignore these alarming signs of kidney failure

Rising blood sugar levels, high blood pressure and prolonged diabetes duration are key factors causing an increase in chronic kidney disease (CKD) among diabetic patients. Early screening and lifestyle management are crucial for prevention. Unchecked diabetes can shut down your kidneys. Watch out for these warning signs.(Image by Pixabay)

Health experts have pointed out that symptoms such as swelling of hands and feet, weight loss, nausea and vomiting indicate kidney disease. If left undiagnosed or untreated, CKD can progress to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation to save the life of the patient.

Your kidneys could be dying in silence and you might not even know it

As per statistics, 1 in 10 people suffer from some kind of chronic kidney disease globally. It can occur at any age and several risk factors can trigger it. In India, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease is 800 per 10 lakhs of people and the incidence of end-stage kidney disease is 200 per 10 lakhs and diabetic nephropathy is the most common cause.

Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, constant and recurrence urinary infections and other lifestyle disorders can lead to kidney related ailments.(HT/PHOTO)

The rising prevalence of CKD can be encountered with increasing awareness and understanding of kidney health and disease. Further, early detection is considered a vital tool in the drive to prevent serious complications of CKD.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “Diabetes not only causes heart disease, nerve damage but even kidney problems. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD) causing a loss of kidney function. Over time, high blood sugar damages the small blood vessels in the kidneys, reducing their ability to filter waste.”

Start these kidney-saving habits today

The risk goes higher when diabetes is poorly managed. Dr Chhya Vaja explained that since CKD progresses silently without any symptoms in its early stages, many patients remain undiagnosed until severe kidney damage has occurred. Unmanaged blood sugar levels raise the risk of kidney disease. According to her, vital measures such as timely tests, blood sugar and blood pressure management, medication, a well-balanced diet and exercise can prevent CKD.

India’s diabetes crisis is fueling kidney failure. Here’s how to protect yourself.(Image by Freepik)

Talking about analysing whether your kidneys are functioning properly or not, Dr Bharat Shah, Director of Renal Science at Gleneagles Hospital in Mumbai's Parel, suggested, “There are three important steps to determine this, which include three tests: a urine test, serum creatinine test, and sonography. Doing these tests once a year provides valuable information about kidney function and overall health.”

He added, “Obesity in children can also lead to kidney disease in the future so, it is crucial to teach them the importance of weight control, healthy eating habits and regular exercise from an early age. Additionally, the unnecessary use of painkillers, self-medication and delayed treatment of autoimmune diseases can have adverse effects on kidney health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.