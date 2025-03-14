Lizzo opens up about her struggles with ‘dark, deep depression’ at a concert in Los Angeles: I didn't want to live…'

Lizzo is opening up about her mental health struggles. During a performance at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12, she shared her experience with depression in 2023. The year was marked by personal challenges. In August, she was sued by former backup dancers. They accused her of harassment and creating a toxic work environment. However, the singer has denied all the allegations. Lizzo shared her mental health struggles during a concert, emphasising the importance of reaching out for support.(Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Lizzo shares her mental health struggle at a concert

Toward the end of the concert, Lizzo opened up about mental health, sharing the inspiration behind the title of her upcoming album, Love in Real Life. In videos posted on social media, she explained how her personal experiences shaped the album's message. She told the crowd, “I named it that because about a year and a half ago — it’s so hard for me to talk about — I was in such a dark, deep depression.”

The singer continued, “I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore, and I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t want to be seen. Eventually I got over that fear." Lizzo explained that she had a breakthrough while making her way to the performance spot during the concert at the time. She shared, “As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And they reached out, and I reached back, and we hugged, and it felt so damn good,” as reported by People magazine.

The Truth Hurts singer expressed gratitude as countless fans showed their support, calling it "f***ing life-saving." She added, “And after that experience I was like, ‘Damn, you can’t get this s*** on the internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life. And I don’t share that story to gain some sort of sympathy. We’re beyond that, b****. Look at me!"

Lizzo encourages others struggling with their mental health to ‘reach out’

The reason Lizzo shared the story was to communicate the sentiments to anyone who has struggled with “depression, or darkness, or felt so betrayed by someone they trusted or was lied to and hated on for those lies." She also encourages everyone to “reach out” if they are struggling with such issues. She added, “If you’re depressed, reach out to someone who will listen. If you’re mad about the government, reach out to someone else who’s mad about the government and f***ing organize.”