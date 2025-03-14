Menu Explore
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
Tom Cruise now believes not Ana de Armas, THIS ‘industry darling’ can help ‘smooth his return to Hollywood’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 14, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Tom Cruise may be shifting his attention from Ana de Armas to this Hollywood icon, hoping she can help “restore his popularity” in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise may be setting his sights on a new leading lady, who is shifting his “sights from Ana de Armas.”

Tom Cruise is reportedly interested in Demi Moore as a potential leading lady to revitalize his Hollywood career. AP/PTI(AP)
Tom Cruise is reportedly interested in Demi Moore as a potential leading lady to revitalize his Hollywood career. AP/PTI(AP)

The Top Gun star now believes the beloved Substance actress Demi Moore, could help “smooth his return to Hollywood” and reignite the flame.

“Demi is the industry darling at the moment, and she could help Tom restore his popularity in Hollywood, where he's been reluctant to show his face for years due to so many falling-outs,” a source told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise: Romantic Valentine's dinner in London? Here's the truth

“It's no secret Tom can be a passionate guy. But he can be very headstrong too, and at times, that combination has rubbed people the wrong way.”

Cruise hopes to spark a romance with Moore

The duo fueled speculation when they were spotted together at the recent BAFTA Awards, where their close and friendly interactions did not go unnoticed.

The Mission Impossible star's marriage to Katie Holmes ended in 2012, allegedly because of his religious ties, and since then, he has been looking for a perfect flame for his lifestyle.

“Demi is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. She's pretty much universally loved, and Tom is hoping he can ride her popular coattails back into the in-crowd,” the insider added.

“He was openly ecstatic when he saw her. He invited her for a flight in his helicopter and showered her with compliments. He's blown away by how good she looks and wasn't shy about saying so.”

Cruise is also reportedly interested in working with Moore. “He let it be known he's open to funding projects she's attached to,” the insider told Radar Online. “He's very keen to get back in her circle, and money always talks.”

ALSO READ| Why Tom Cruise could never be as good a Reacher as Alan Ritchson, explains creator Lee Child

“Tom wants to mend fences and is convinced that Demi can help smooth his return to Hollywood. She can invite him to parties and, in a perfect world, even do a project with him,” the source concluded.

Cruise, who has been living in London, previously sparked dating rumours after being seen dining with actress Ana de Armas. However, reports suggest that de Armas is involved with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
