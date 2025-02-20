When the photos of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas leaving a London restaurant surfaced, the internet went into a frenzy. Were the Hollywood stars secretly dating? Was this a planned publicity stunt for their upcoming projects? Or was it something else entirely? Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise: Romantic Valentine's dinner in London? Here's the truth

Turns out, the answer is the least exciting of the three. Yes, Cruise and de Armas had dinner together, but it wasn’t a romantic date—and it didn’t even happen on Valentine’s Day.

Ana de Armas & Tom Cruise's Valentine’s mystery

Despite tabloid claims that the pair dined together on February 14, multiple sources, including People, confirmed that the dinner actually took place on February 13. A dedicated fan site, TomCruiseFan.com, even compiled photos from that evening, including selfies Cruise took with fans.

Adding further clarity, a source told People that the dinner was strictly professional. Cruise and de Armas, joined by their agents, were reportedly discussing “potential collaborations” rather than kindling a romance. The insider emphasised that the pair "appeared to have no romantic connection—just friends.”

Ana de Armas’ real Valentine’s plans

If there were any lingering doubts about de Armas' relationship status, she put them to rest days later. The Blonde actress was spotted in Madrid with her actual boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta. Cuesta, notably, is the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Given her high-profile past relationship with Ben Affleck, it’s understandable why some would speculate about a potential romance with another A-list star. But this time, the rumours don’t hold up.

While love may not be in the air, a professional partnership could be. De Armas, who gained recognition for her action-packed roles in No Time to Die and Ghosted, has previously expressed admiration for Cruise’s dedication to performing his own stunts. Could their dinner conversation lead to an on-screen collaboration? For now, there's no confirmed project in the works.