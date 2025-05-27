Brooklyn Beckham's family claims he's being held ‘hostage’ by wife Nicola Peltz: Report

The Beckhams are concerned about Nicola Peltz's influence over Brooklyn Beckham amid the growing rift between their family. According to a recent Daily Mail report, Victoria and David Beckham believe their eldest son is “being controlled” by their daughter-in-law. The rift between the Beckham family and Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz has deepened, according to a new report(Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham's family thinks he's ‘being controlled’ by Nicola Peltz

“Brooklyn is now being referred to as ‘the hostage.’ He is in a situation where those who love Brooklyn fear that he is being controlled by Nicola and it is heartbreaking,” a source told the outlet on Sunday.

The shocking report comes after Brooklyn shared a bizarre video of him riding a motorcycle with Nicola. “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby,” he captioned the Instagram post.

In response to Brooklyn's post, the insider further claimed, “Videos like this are just not what he does. He will be dying inside. He’s soppy and he’s a romantic, but that video just isn’t him. He hates all of that stuff so you have to wonder if Nicola was behind it.”

However, a different source refuted these claims, telling Page Six, “It’s sad that someone would take a simple statement of love and appreciation for someone’s wife and try to mock and manipulate it into something that it isn’t.” “It’s just the latest unnecessary and baseless personal attack and hopefully it will stop soon.”

In recent months, there have been growing reports about an alleged rift between Brooklyn and his family members. The rumours about the family feud grew rampant after the 26-year-old and Nicola made headlines for not attending any celebrations for David's 50th birthday.