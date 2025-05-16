Explained: Why are Victoria and David Beckham feuding with their son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz

Reports of a family rift have emerged within the Beckham household, as Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz appear to be experiencing tension with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, sources close to the family have said that the relationship between the couples is strained, with Brooklyn seeking to carve out his own space away from his parents’ shadow. David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

However, this attempt to gain independence seems to have been met with resistance from his parents. “Brooklyn has been trying to separate himself from his parents, set boundaries and focus on creating his own life with Nicola, and feels like they have lashed out in return,” the source said.

In recent times, Brooklyn reportedly feels “discouraged and disheartened” due to what he perceives as performative displays of affection from his parents on social media. Despite the public posts, he feels that behind the scenes, his parents have not reached out to him directly through calls, texts, or messages since David’s birthday celebration in London.

Another insider sheds light on the ongoing dynamics within the family, stating that tensions have been present “on and off” ever since Brooklyn and Nicola became engaged. David and Victoria are said to view Nicola as “very controlling and jealous,” and they believe that she has caused conflicts to limit the time Brooklyn spends with them and the rest of the family.

However, a different source defends Nicola by saying, “Nicola can be overly protective of Brooklyn and gets a bad rap because of it. She is very loving and doesn’t like how David and Victoria speak to him sometimes,” the source was quoted as saying.

Amid these rumored strains, another source shares that Brooklyn and Nicola attended a dinner hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prior to the celebrations for David's 50th birthday. Although the invitation did not come directly from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple reportedly enjoyed the evening, describing Meghan and Harry as warm, kind, and generous hosts.