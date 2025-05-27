Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson thanks Elon Musk after early release from prison: ‘I have to say…’

Tommy Robinson walked free from prison on Tuesday. The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was granted an early release on parole after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months last week. FILE PHOTO: Anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, gestures before arriving at Folkestone Police Station in Folkestone, Britain, October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe/File Photo(REUTERS)

Tommy Robinson thanks Elon Musk after walking free from prison early

Following his release from the HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Robinson thanked Elon Musk for his support in a livestream shared on his X, formerly Twitter account. “I have to say a thank you to Elon Musk, because without X, if we didn't have X, everyone would just think I lied. No one would have got any other narrative,” the 42-year-old said.

“These attempts at censorship, to silence, to cancel people, it hasn't worked. You've attempted to lock up the truth. And that truth has been echoed around the entire globe,” Robinson added. Last October, he was jailed after admitting to violating a 2021 injunction prohibiting him from repeating false allegations about a Syrian refugee who won a libel case against him.

But he was granted an early release last week after the High Court ruled that Robinson “has given an assurance that he will comply with the injunction in the future, that he has no intention of breaching it again, and that he is aware of the consequences of what would happen if he breached the injunction again,” according to BBC.

Other charges against Tommy Robinson

The anti-Islam campaigner is also facing two separate court cases. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in June for harassing two journalists. A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said that they have “authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge” Robinson with “harassment causing fear of violence against two men,” per The Standard.