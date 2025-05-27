How much sleep do you really need? Apparently it all depends on your culture: Here's what research says

New research published on May 6 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explores the relationship between sleep duration and health across different cultures. The study suggests that sleep needs are not universal and that cultural factors play a significant role in determining optimal sleep duration. Also read | No fixed bedtime? Study shows it could increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes by 26%, even if you sleep 8 hours The optimal amount of sleep for health differs from country to country.

Sleep needs vary across cultures

The study found that the optimal amount of sleep for health differs from country to country, and people who sleep in alignment with their culture's norms tend to report better health. The findings also highlighted that longer sleep is associated with better health, but too much sleep can be detrimental.

The research team, led by Steven Heine at the University of British Columbia, was motivated by a long-standing question: Why do people in different countries sleep so differently, and what does that mean for their health? While many sleep guidelines recommend a standard eight hours of sleep per night, cross-national studies consistently show that average sleep duration varies dramatically.

“I’ve lived in Japan for several years and it was always striking how little people seemed to be sleeping there. On the other hand, Japan has the longest average lifespan in the world, so it seemed surprising that they didn’t seem to be suffering from their short sleep durations,” explained Steven Heine.

Short sleep durations doesn't mean negative health

The study explored whether people from countries with shorter sleep durations suffer from worse health across two separate investigations. The researchers found that people from cultures with short sleep durations do not suffer from more negative health outcomes.

Also, the optimal amount of sleep duration varies between cultures, and 3) people whose sleep duration is closer to their cultural ideals enjoy better health. This reveals that people’s sleep needs are flexible and are shaped by cultural norms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.