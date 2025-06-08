Gastroenterologist shares 'no 1 farting remedy': 'Try this if you or someone around you has bad gas'

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, took to Instagram on January 29 to react to a woman's video on 'the most diabolical behaviour on the plane'. She complained about a fellow passenger 'farting'. Responding to her, Dr Salhab shared his 'no 1 farting remedy'. Also read | Ayurvedic tips: 6 natural ways to manage excessive farting If excessive farting persists, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying medical conditions. (Freepik)

Simethicone

He wrote in his caption: “Try this remedy if you or someone around you has bad gas.” In the video, Dr Salhab said, “Gut doctor here and if this is happening to you or someone around you, follow this tip to get some relief. The first thing you could do is take simethicone. It breaks up the gas bubbles in your gastrointestinal tract.”

Peppermint

He added, “Number 2: if you are at an airport, you could try to get something like peppermint tea. It will help with abdominal pain and spasms. This also helps with bloating and gas as well.”

Pepto bismol

Dr Salhab concluded, “Number 3: you can take something like pepto bismol. It binds to the sulfur within your gastrointestinal tract, and makes it less smelly.”

What do different fart smells indicate?

While farts are often viewed as embarrassing or humorous, they can provide valuable insights into our gut health and microbiome. An April 2 article published in The Conversation highlighted the fascinating connection between the gut microbiome and the odours produced by our flatulence.

Ever heard of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)? As per the report, farts contain VOCs, which are produced by the gut microbiome as it breaks down food. The types and amounts of VOCs in farts can indicate the balance and diversity of the gut microbiome, connecting diet with digestion. Farts can reveal information about diet, digestion, and nutrient absorption.

As per the report, fat smell could indicate the presence of sulfur-containing compounds. Rotten egg or garlic-like odours may indicate the presence of sulfur-containing compounds, which can be produced by certain gut bacteria. Moreover, fishy or ammonia-like odours may suggest the presence of volatile amines, which can be produced by the breakdown of protein or amino acids. Moreover, sweet, fruity, or floral odours may indicate the production of short-chain fatty acids, which the gut microbiome produces as it ferments fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.