What is fart walk? Doctors ‘totally support’ the new secret to healthy aging

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 29, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Experts have emphasized on ‘Fart Walking’, stating that exercising after meals may enhance bowel movement and regulate blood sugar.

In a new surprising claim, doctors have stated that “farting on the street” after eating can enhance long-term health.

What is fart walk? Dr. Tim Tiutan clarified that strolling after meals actually promotes intestinal motility, or the motion of intestines to eliminate gas and avoid constipation.(Pixabay)
What is fart walk? Dr. Tim Tiutan clarified that strolling after meals actually promotes intestinal motility, or the motion of intestines to eliminate gas and avoid constipation.(Pixabay)

Dr. Tim Tiutan, a specialist in internal medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, “crop dusting” the patio or boardwalk assists in improving digestive health.

In an Instagram Reel, he clarified that strolling after meals actually promotes intestinal motility, or the motion of intestines to eliminate gas and avoid constipation.

According to Tiutan, walking can reduce the incidence of cancer, increase insulin hormone regulation, and avoid blood sugar rises.

He declared, “I totally support fart walks.”

Reacting to his video, one X user said: “If you are farting after every meal, something isn’t agreeing with you and you should probably figure that out.”

“Does walking help with Type 1 blood sugar issues? Hasn't seemed to help my hubs.. what will?”

Also Read: Diabetes warning: Know how stress can affect your blood sugar levels; doctor shares tips to manage

What is fart walk and how does it help?

The food that we consume and the digestive process lead to flatulence. Exercise can facilitate the body's normal mechanism of moving stool through the intestines.

Dr. Christopher Damman, a gastroenterologist who works at the University of Washington Medical Center's Digestive Health Center, “the bowel does move well on its own, but it moves better when you move,” the Independent reported.

Damman further explained that body movement stimulates and open up bowels. “Whether or not you’d rather pass the gas while you’re outdoors or inside or exercising or not, that is your prerogative.”

Following a meal, the sugars in the food instantly raise the blood sugar levels of the eaters. Additionally, skipping breakfast might raise blood sugar levels after lunch and dinner.

High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, may take place when the body fails to generate sufficient insulin or does not react to insulin as it should. According to Yale Medicine, if the disorder is left untreated, it can result in major complications such as kidney issues, heart disease, and eye impairment.

Previous research has indicated that exercising just after meals may be “disproportionately beneficial to regulating blood sugar levels,” Damman concluded.

News / Lifestyle / Health / What is fart walk? Doctors 'totally support' the new secret to healthy aging
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
