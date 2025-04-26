Knee pain stopping you from being active? Expert shares 6 tips on how you can modify your exercises

Knee joint pain can be demotivating, especially since most exercises require movement at the joint. Whether it's squatting, walking, or even doing basic day-to-day tasks like getting up, it can feel challenging. But giving up on exercise isn't the solution. In fact, the condition may even worsen over time. Exercise might actually reduce the pain over time. The way around it is to find balance and modify your exercises so that you can stay active and exercise without putting too much strain on your knees. Knee joint discomfort is common, especially among older adults. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Asad Hussain, fitness coach and Founder and CEO of OddsFitness, revealed the right modifications that acknowledge your limitations while making it easier to exercise.

He said, “Knee joint issues don’t mean you have to give up on movement. You just need to move smarter. With the right assessments, controlled mobility work, and joint-friendly exercises, you can reduce pain, improve stability, and actually start enjoying movement again. Exercise isn’t the enemy of knee pain; improper exercise is. Knee pain holds back millions of people from staying active, but giving up exercise is the worst thing you can do for long-term joint health. The right kind of exercise doesn’t damage your knees, it actually makes them stronger and more pain-resistant.”

Asad shared this detailed guide with us, covering all the necessary steps to make exercising easier for people with knee joint issues:

1. Skip the impact, not the cardio

If you’ve got cranky knees, ditch the running, but don’t ditch movement. Try low-impact activities like brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or elliptical training. These keep you fit and boost blood flow to the joints without pounding them.

Swimming is a game changer as water supports up to 75% of your weight, easing stress on the joints. Otherwise, if you love walking, it's also great. Regular walkers have significantly less knee pain over time compared to those who don’t.

2. Build muscles to protect your knees

Strong thighs and hips mean happy knees. Your quadriceps (front of thighs), hamstrings (back), and hip abductors (outer glutes) act like shock absorbers. When they’re strong, your knees don’t take the brunt of your movements.

Start simple: leg raises, sit-to-stand drills, and side-lying leg lifts. Add core work too, a strong core stabilises your entire body and reduces pressure on the joints.

3. Stretch daily to stay loose and pain-free

Tight muscles pull on the knee and mess with alignment. Daily stretching helps. Focus on your hamstrings and quadriceps.

Hamstring stretch: Lie on your back, grab your thigh, and gently pull the leg toward you.

Lie on your back, grab your thigh, and gently pull the leg toward you. Quadriceps stretch: Pull one ankle toward your butt while standing or lying down.

Pull one ankle toward your butt while standing or lying down. Yoga and tai chi also boost flexibility and balance. These gentle, flowing routines are proven to help reduce arthritis symptoms and improve mobility.

4. Use the pain scale and listen to it

Here’s the rule: Some discomfort is okay. Sharp, lingering pain is not. Use the "traffic light" scale endorsed by NHS and physical therapists:

Green zone (0–3/10 pain): Go ahead.

Yellow (4–5/10): Slow down or adjust.

Red (6+/10): Stop immediately and consult a professional.

Pain that gets worse the next day or doesn’t settle after an hour? You’re pushing too hard.

5. Gear up smart

Footwear: Ditch worn-out shoes. Supportive, cushioned trainers reduce impact.

Ditch worn-out shoes. Supportive, cushioned trainers reduce impact. Resistance bands: These provide joint-friendly resistance. Perfect for leg workouts without heavy weights.

These provide joint-friendly resistance. Perfect for leg workouts without heavy weights. Pool workouts: Chest-high water walking or gentle water aerobics unloads the knees and feels amazing.

6. Drop extra kilos

Every extra kilo on your frame puts around 4–6 extra kilos of pressure on your knees. Lose just 5–10% of your body weight, and research shows your knee pain drops significantly. A combo of diet and smart movement works best. Even a 10-pound loss can cut your risk of developing knee arthritis in half.

When to get help: If your knee is swollen, red, or hot, or the pain keeps you up at night, that’s a red flag. Time to get it checked.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.