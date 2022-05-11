Home / Sports / Football / Brazilian footballer dropped from first team, ultimately fired from Ligue 1 club for repeatedly farting in dressing room
Brazilian defender Marcelo was dropped from Lyon's first team for his unprofessional behavior.
Angers' Mohamed-Ali Cho (L) fights for the ball with Bordeaux's Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho (R) during the Ligue 1 match(AFP)
Published on May 11, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

In a unique development, a Ligue 1 footballer was dropped from the first team after continuous farting and laughing in the dressing room. Yes, you read that correct. Brazilian defender Marcelo Antonio Guedes Filho was dropped from Lyon's first team for his unprofessional behavior.

As per a report in ESPN, the defender was expelled from the senior squad following Lyon's 3-0 drubbing against Angers in August last year. 

The defender was caught laughing, while captain Leo Dubois tried to rally the side with a speech. His actions didn't go well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho, and was subsequently dropped from the first team.

However, as per fresh development, sources revealed to ESPN that the Brazilian was disciplined by the club for repeatedly farting in the dressing room. 

Marcelo was projected as a leader by Lyon and had also signed a fresh contract ahead of the 2021-22 season, but his actions after the defeat against Angers was termed as "inappropriate behaviour."

The defender's stay in Lyon soon came to end, with his contract being terminated in January, following which he joined Bordeaux. 

Bordeaux are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Lyon, on the other hand, are placed eighth.

