Fitness coach reveals 5 food mistakes women make during weight loss: Not having protein and carbs after workout

1. Mindless snacking throughout the day:

Even healthy snacks like rice cakes, dried fruit, or nut butters can add up. Grazing all day keeps insulin levels high, not ideal for fat loss. Stick to regular meals and planned snacks.

2. Eating too fast:

Speed-eating messes with your fullness signals. You often eat more than you need before your brain catches up. Slow down, chew properly, and let your body tell you when it’s satisfied. Also read | Weight loss coach who shed 20 kg ‘stubborn belly fat’ shares 5 inflammation signs women over 30 should never ignore

3. Trusting food labels blindly:

Gluten-free or plant-based doesn’t automatically mean healthy. Many processed foods wear health halos. Always check ingredients, not just claims on the front.

4. Relying on willpower instead of planning:

Skipping meal prep and hoping for the best leads to last-minute choices, often not the best ones. Planning meals and having healthy options on hand keeps you on track.

5. Not eating enough after workouts:

Post-workout is when your body needs nutrients the most. Skipping this window can stall recovery and fat loss. Prioritise a mix of protein and carbs to refuel properly.

Christiane Globisch further added a bonus mistake that women often make during their weight loss journeys. “Eating clean but not balanced: Grilled veggies and salads are great, but without protein, carbs, and fats, you’re missing out on key nutrients. Balance, not restriction, drives results. Sustainable weight loss comes from smarter habits, not stricter rules,” she wrote. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 habits for weight loss: 'Losing 10-15 kg doesn’t require starvation'

An August 2021 article on Healthline noted down the main mistakes that people make while trying to lose the extra kilos. Solely focusing on the scales, eating too much or too less calories, not paying attention to strength training, always choosing low-fat foods, not consuming enough protein or fiber and having unrealistic expectations were listed as the common mistakes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.