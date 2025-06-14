Woman who lost 23 kg in 5 months shares 5 things she gave up to reach her fitness goals: ‘I stuck to home food’

Losing weight isn't just about diet and exercise, it's often about making tough lifestyle choices and staying committed through highs and lows. When done right, it transforms more than just your body, it reshapes your mindset and habits. Nutritionist Simrun Chopra reveals key changes for successful weight loss journey. (Freepik)

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra who shed an impressive 23 kg in just 5 months shared in her March 11 Instagram post the five major things she had to give up to stay on track and hit her fitness goals. (Also read: Woman who dropped 25 kilos in a year shares 6 unpopular weight loss tips for drastic transformation )

1. Eating out often

If you're serious about your weight loss journey, eating out frequently might need to take a backseat. "For those 5 months, my priority was only my weight and my back," she says. "So I stuck to home food and, at most, ate out once a week. I even carried food to a friend's house once for dinner!"

2. Deep-fried food

You may love crunchy, fried treats, but they're often loaded with empty calories that don't support your goals. "The added calories just weren't worth the effort I was putting in," she explains. "My goal was my priority. I knew the food wasn't running away, it was only for a short period."

3. All sweetened drinks

Say goodbye to sugary drinks if you're aiming to cut calories. That includes juices, smoothies, sodas, and cocktails. "No juices, smoothies outside, no aerated drinks, mocktails, or cocktails," Simrun says. "Instead, I switched to plain soda because I love cold fizzy drinks."

4. Late-night outs

Social events can be fun, but if they compromise your sleep or workout schedule, it's okay to step back. "I worked out in the morning, and if going out meant I'd miss my workout, I would not go out, or I'd come back early," says Simrun.

5. Full desserts

Love sweets? You're not alone. But if they're your weakness, moderation is key. "I would max taste a tiny spoon from someone," she says. "For me, sweets were a weakness, and this worked much better for me."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.